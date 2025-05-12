American MMA barely clinging on to relevancy by Juicy J's snow-covered fingertips

In the year of Bryce Mitchell's Lord, 2025, the only male American UFC champion is probably the most paper champ in the promotion's history.

This is a 2-0 HW who was gifted a vacant title against a French kickboxer and defended against a retired 45-year-old fireman, all while avoiding the lineal champ and now the interim champ.

It's only so long that this farce can continue. Will he be able to cling on to his fake belt long enough for another American champion to emerge? Or will we see no American champions at once? Either way, this is quite the collapse.

I am also informed that your female champion refers to herself as the 'Venezuelan Vixen', highlighting that she would also like to distance herself from you.

So my respectful question to my friends in the MMA community living in Trump's America - when did you become such weak little girly men?
 
Its definitely bad for business to have a lack of American stars, but it was also kind of inevitable once the UFC became truly international and the pool expanded. The roster was like 80% American in the 90s and 00s.
 
TeenageMutantLesnarTurtle said:
Its definitely bad for business to have a lack of American stars, but it was also kind of inevitable once the UFC became truly international and the pool expanded. The roster was like 80% American in the 90s and 00s.
this is exactly it!

The sport has grown around the world which is great and something the UFC themselves worked hard doing.
 
