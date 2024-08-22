American football is the least skilled ballsporst

American football takes very little skill. The hardest position in the sport is the qb and he only do is pass the ball or sometimes run holding the ball which takes very little skill, most of the others athletes don't even touch the ball they do things like grab and block someone which takes no talent is only strenght. Recently a NFL team signed a 24 year old wrestler who never played american football before just because of his size. Something like that will never happen in real football if you put a 24 year old guy who never played football in a Premier league game he would look like a clown