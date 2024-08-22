American football is the least skilled ballsporst

American football takes very little skill. The hardest position in the sport is the qb and he only do is pass the ball or sometimes run holding the ball which takes very little skill, most of the others athletes don't even touch the ball they do things like grab and block someone which takes no talent is only strenght. Recently a NFL team signed a 24 year old wrestler who never played american football before just because of his size. Something like that will never happen in real football if you put a 24 year old guy who never played football in a Premier league game he would look like a clown
 
You are seriously not giving QB enough credit. An elite QB has to process and react to so many things in a split second play after play. It is immensely difficult to be a good quarterback.
 

How about spelling, OP? Does that take much skill?
 
You are seriously not giving QB enough credit. An elite QB has to process and react to so many things in a split second play after play. It is immensely difficult to be a good quarterback.
Real football players do with the feet what quaterbacks do with the hands. Is not that difficult
 
