American companies are so fucking stupid Rant

Feb 16, 2020
1,287
1,439
American companies are so dumb so dumb we have turned into a country of Nepo babies running their dads companies that CANNOT DO THEIR JOB. They don’t have the gumption they can’t. They can collect checks that’s it. No brains behind the curtain

Company I’m at temping decent pay. Good conditions. Seems like they’re behind five years on all their work projects. For no real reason, it’s not a new company been around 50 years. They just don’t want to pay people to work for them which is something you have to do when you have a company?

Companies is being fined daily by the city for poor appearance of their properties I offered to work overtime they say no they don’t do that. OK bizarre tell my boss maybe they should hire more workers to get the work done. She just sighs.

Company calls me frantically bank is doing surprise inspection actual bosses will be here. I have to get there right away and we have to clean up all of the apartments immediately. OK yeah that’s what I’ve been telling you to do since literally the first day I was hired. workers constantly have been complaining to me that no one works there.

They can’t find anyone to work and the company is too strict with who they hire. So instead they just don’t do anything and get fined every day a thousand dollars for not WORKING. I immediately got another job because I’m competent and not a bimbo.

Inspection goes bad. company loses multi million dollar contract because they refuse to pay a couple of dudes 60 K to just… Go to work like you know a job. This is like borderline skilled trade it isn’t rocket science there’s dudes that can do it. I’ve had this multiple times happen in America. Companies ran so terribly they literally go bankrupt and lose a dollar to save a penny because they have to follow “the rules”. Can someone explain this to me?

It’s like companies would literally rather go bankrupt than they would just pay employees not even a fair wage, but the lowest wage possible to find someone competent they would rather run on flaming training wheels then just hire a guy. can anyone explain this to me

Companies now are infested with middle management bimbo’s and Dumbo’s that don’t actually do any work. They just sit around and tell other people to do work, but they don’t have the ability to actually work a job.

This means they can’t find another job so they are left with paralyzing fear of losing their job And will do anything necessary to protect their job, including refusing to hire employees who are competent because then they will look terrible because they don’t know how to work.

They just know how to boss and bully other people around and don’t actually know how to generate any profit. Companies would literally rather go bankrupt and lose multimillion dollar or billion dollar contracts then they would just fire middle management, who doesn’t actually know how to even work a job or do anything technical all they know how to do is get people to obey them under the threat of punishment they don’t actually work. Most likely related to them or I honestly don’t know because why wouldn’t you just hire people to fulfill your contracts and make millions of dollars versus? Not doing that?

Lol companies
 
tldr I honesty believe the average company is ran by the founders idiot son or grandson and the actual brains died off and lol that’s left is the lucky son person who has no idea whatsoever how to generate wealth and would rather keep their middle management buddies around for one more quarterly report than actually run a company.
 
I didn't read any of that so unsure if this is relevant, but most Americans are fucking stupid
 
American companies are so dumb so dumb we have turned into a country of Nepo babies running their dads companies that CANNOT DO THEIR JOB. They don’t have the gumption they can’t. They can collect checks that’s it. No brains behind the curtain
That's 1000% what it is. So many of the biggest companies here that run everything are passed to a nepo baby who doesn't deserve the job, and is more ignorant and more greedy than their father. Then they run the company and eventually leave it to an even greedier even more ignorant loser who doesn't know what they're doing, except that they want as much money as possible by any means necessary. Every company demands record profits every year but none of them want to pay better wages.
 
