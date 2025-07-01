American bread

fingercuffs

fingercuffs

I don't have a local bakery here within an hour and a bit so I rely on supermarket mass produced crap. Looking at the ingredients on the Orroweat 12 Grains I buy it isn't too alarmist but I still can only manage half a sandwich at lunch or I'm wiped out for the afternoon. Time to get the bread machine out of the garage and start making my own again, I've also bought an electric bread knife from Amazon for $20 because I'm useless slicing a loaf.

Apologies for the Daily Fail and for anyone who hates Rogan.

www.dailymail.co.uk

What's the bread like in England? I've heard Europeans aren't to crazy American bread.
 
In comparison it doesn't last for weeks because it isn't shoved full of stabilisers. It also isn't sweet like most shop bought American bread.
 
When I was a kid we had a French foreign exchange student. She said the bread in Canada or the USA was like a sponge, good for soaking up dirt or cleaning things, but that our bread wouldn’t qualify as bread in Europe.

Now I don’t know about all that but I do love me some French bread.

In Ireland though they eat a lot of “soda bread” which I like with tea or coffee but I don’t really like to make sandwiches with it.

I always assumed UK bread would be the worst of the worst? Maybe that’s racist
 
American bread is more like cake. I was telling @Flower2dPeople that I went on vacation and I came back weeks later to white bread that was still edible. The onions that I left on the counter became a liquid mess.
 
Why would you assume that? Kingsmill is flippin epic as an off the shelf loaf. I can't even get Granary here. The fact the UK and Europe have banned some of the ingredients hopefully RFK Jr gets his grubby mits on it.
 
I do use Wonderbread when I make sesame prawn toast though, it's perfect size and non descriptive boring white bread. It does last for months though which is pretty scary.
 
I would really like to taste more food not made in the US

I've heard and read many stories that its a huge difference in taste
 
Mexican bakeries make more natural bread like bolillos for example.
Which is why they taste so good
bolillo-bread-recipe.jpg
 
Ive read that the bread over here in the US has the grains so over processed and bleached that it’s almost zapped completely of any nutritional value.


But that’s why we’re #1. We’ve literally adapted to having virtually no nutrition in our food and we still beat everyone’s ass. Bask in our obese malnutritioned American glory and plebs
 
That and the combination of corn fructose in every product that stuff is poison.
 
It took me a while to get used to the corn syrup in ketchup. In Virginia I could buy reduced sugar, now I've just thrown the towel in because I can't buy it on the west coast and don't notice it anymore.
 
