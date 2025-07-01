American bread

fingercuffs
I don't have a local bakery here within an hour and a bit so I rely on supermarket mass produced crap. Looking at the ingredients on the Orroweat 12 Grains I buy it isn't too alarmist but I still can only manage half a sandwich at lunch or I'm wiped out for the afternoon. Time to get the bread machine out of the garage and start making my own again, I've also bought an electric bread knife from Amazon for $20 because I'm useless slicing a loaf.
Apologies for the Daily Fail and for anyone who hates Rogan.
Joe Rogan reveals his huge fears about bread in America
The popular podcaster was speaking with comedian Jim Norton when he voiced concerns about the contrasts between bread and the rest of the world.
www.dailymail.co.uk