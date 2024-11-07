Opinion America has spoken. Everybody is tired of democrats ruining our country

Wilmer Digreux

Wilmer Digreux

Sep 17, 2023
1,564
2,869
I know a LOT of u posters here are dems and i've always wanted to ask you 1 thing.....why?!

Why can you not see it is YOUR party that is ruining the US? Why can you not see the fruits of the last 4 years of dem rule? Why can you not see it is YOUR party that has been creating all the division in this country? Why can't you see your party is the reason our economy is so fucked? Why can't you see your party is the reason we are on the brink of another war? Why can't you see your party blatantly lies to you? Why can't you see your party is the worst kind of evil...stupid evil?! What is wrong with you people?



i'm just glad the majority of the country has better sense, intelligence and wisdom than you do.



the-national-flag-of-the-united-states-beautifully-waving-star-and-striped-american-flag-generative-ai-photo.jpg





i love ya all though. But i gotta rub your faces in it just a little bit ;)
 
America reelected a guy they already ditched once.

They had four years of Trump and couldn't stands no more so this nonsense doesn't really work very well.
 
Lets talk policy. What positive effects did Trump have on the economy?
 
We are still under the Biden administration, you know that right?


Stock prices in general were at a record high under Biden in general before the general election does that mean they were also good for the economy?
U seriously want to give dems credit for that? Lol okay



tryan-trying.gif
 
U seriously want to give dems credit for that? Lol okay



tryan-trying.gif
Okay, so a high stock price after Trump wins the election but hasn't done anything in office is due to Trump...


So what about the record high general stock prices before Trump won the election, who does that get credited to?
 
I've already applied to run one of the internment camps. I submitted the idea of housing the insurrectionist democrats with the illegal aliens to be deported. I think that's what got me such a fast call back. I'll let ya'll know how the 1st interview goes.

woman-behind-bars-picture-id91770564
 
Americans are so short sighted. Biden will be viewed as one of the goat presidents in history. Brought America back from another Republican recession only for the republicans to take credit and then proceed to ruin it again.
 
I know a LOT of u posters here are dems
Lol! That's not remotely close to being true . Sherdog is 97% right wingnuts, I could literally tag a random user and they would most likely be a right winger or lean to the right.

I know you conservashits dont live in reality but heres some facts about the democrats:

legislation.jpg


1b2aade0-6940-11ef-8c32-f3c2bc7494c6.png.webp


55858450-654f-11ef-b970-9f202720b57a.png.webp


louJb_us_economic_growth_is_exceeding_expectations___3_.png


mDDrw_wages_are_catching_up_with_inflation.png


hPD6w_unemployment_is_back_to_pre_pandemic_levels__3_.png


13jSs_the_stock_market_hit_new_all_time_highs_under_biden__1_.png



Enjoy your Trump tariffs that is effectively a 20% sales tax on all imported goods or parts. Reps already have a nice bill going now. (News alert China not paying those tariffs you will be)
 
America reelected a guy they already ditched once.

They had four years of Trump and couldn't stands no more so this nonsense doesn't really work very well.
I don't think Republicans won because voters against democrats policies, voters don't really think that deep for the most part.

Trump won because Kamala just sucks and is a woman. She also has way less recognition than Trump. She's not a good interview, she's not quick with reporters, she just doesn't have the right amount of rizz in general.

I think if Dems ran a proper primary whoever their candidate ended up as would have performed much better.
 
they're the vocal minority, aided by the media, big tech, censorship, and retarded ideas for the past 8+ years now.

liberal MMA fans have got to be the dumbest.

so glad democracy isn't dead.

time to heal, fucking losers.
 
Lol! That's not remotely close to being true . Sherdog is 97% right wingnuts, I could literally tag a random user and they would most likely be a right winger or lean to the right.

I know you conservashits dont live in reality but heres some facts about the democrats:

LoL i wonder what happened in 2020 for those drops <36>
Libs gon' lib
 
Okay, so a high stock price after Trump wins the election but hasn't done anything in office is due to Trump...
Yes it's due to trump. Do u hear yourself?

You're a troll or retarded or both. ima go with troll. now go cry somewhere else u salty loser :)
 
Lol! That's not remotely close to being true . Sherdog is 97% right wingnuts, I could literally tag a random user and they would most likely be a right winger or lean to the right.
you mf'ers will lie about literally anything won't you? You're a democrat alright.
 
