why?!

Spoiler i love ya all though. But i gotta rub your faces in it just a little bit

I know a LOT of u posters here are dems and i've always wanted to ask you 1 thing.....Why can you not see it is YOUR party that is ruining the US? Why can you not see the fruits of the last 4 years of dem rule? Why can you not see it is YOUR party that has been creating all the division in this country? Why can't you see your party is the reason our economy is so fucked? Why can't you see your party is the reason we are on the brink of another war? Why can't you see your party blatantly lies to you? Why can't you see your party is the worst kind of evil...?! What is wrong with you people?i'm just glad the majority of the country has better sense, intelligence and wisdom than you do.