It seems pretty clear that the race to define the post Trump MAGA coalition is officially in high gear.



On one side we have popular anti-Zionist influencers like Tucker, Fuentes, Candace and politicians like MTG.



On the other we have have most elected GOP politicians, people like Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, etc. and influential voices within the party such as Mark Levine, Ben Shapiro, etc.



Guys like JD Vance and Josh Hawley seem to be waiting to see which way the winds blow.



What are your thoughts? Which side are you on?



From the perspective of a left populist, it's so surreal to hear people on the "America First" side making the economic critiques we've all been making for years, but the the punchline is, "In conclusion, our politicians support Israel too much."



Like, that may be true, but also, I'm fairly sure that the larger issue is that our politicians support billionaires too much.