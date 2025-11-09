Opinion "America First" vs. Neocon MAGA Civil War

Which side of the MAGA Civil War are you on?

  • "America First" (Tucker, Fuentes, Candace, etc)

    Votes: 8 20.0%

  • Traditional GOP (Cruz, Graham, Shapiro, etc.)

    Votes: 1 2.5%

  • Neither- I'm politcally on the left

    Votes: 19 47.5%

  • Added: Techno Futurism (Thiel, Musk, probably Vance, etc.)

    Votes: 1 2.5%

  • Added: Hard Libertarian (Massie, Paul, etc.)

    Votes: 11 27.5%
  • Total voters
    40
It seems pretty clear that the race to define the post Trump MAGA coalition is officially in high gear.

On one side we have popular anti-Zionist influencers like Tucker, Fuentes, Candace and politicians like MTG.

On the other we have have most elected GOP politicians, people like Ted Cruz, Lindsay Graham, etc. and influential voices within the party such as Mark Levine, Ben Shapiro, etc.

Guys like JD Vance and Josh Hawley seem to be waiting to see which way the winds blow.

What are your thoughts? Which side are you on?

From the perspective of a left populist, it's so surreal to hear people on the "America First" side making the economic critiques we've all been making for years, but the the punchline is, "In conclusion, our politicians support Israel too much."

Like, that may be true, but also, I'm fairly sure that the larger issue is that our politicians support billionaires too much.
 
I'm on the side of them destroying each other.

bIZ9X25.gif
 


hasan breaks it down really well here, as far as clashing ideologies that are being forced to follow themselves to an inevitable conclusion. if you believe x, you must believe y, and so on. pretty gay that he brings it back to himself though, as he always does.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
I like to think I'm conversative. Even though I'm an Atheist, can't stand the cuck-minded, fat-worshipping MAGAs, or the Cruz/Graham/Shapiro types, or the Silicon Valley autists...
So, at this point, what exactly are you conserving? Who's the guy/ gal representing your views? Thomas Massie?
 
KAZSoliloquy said:


hasan breaks it down really well here, as far as clashing ideologies that are being forced to follow themselves to an inevitable conclusion. if you believe x, you must believe y, and so on. pretty gay that he brings it back to himself though, as he always does.
Isn’t that the guy who lied about being poor and shocked his dog for getting off of their dog bed and then lied about that too?
 
KAZSoliloquy said:


hasan breaks it down really well here, as far as clashing ideologies that are being forced to follow themselves to an inevitable conclusion. if you believe x, you must believe y, and so on. pretty gay that he brings it back to himself though, as he always does.
has he shocked his dog anymore??? you must know since you watch him
 
So it was true that the far right were hijacking the GOP after all...

... if only a bunch of people had warned them ;)

Hopefully the right do what they did in the UK and smash the two party system out of sheer hatred of non-whites.
 
luckyshot said:
Right, but when it comes lever pulling time, what are you doing? Staying home?


I added it.
I always vote for myself.

MAGA are delusional. Everything they do, outside of border enforcement, is an absolute joke.

Traditional GOP sucks Israeli dong so much it’s sickening.

Techno-futurists are too apathetic to humanity. Though, they are the only ones thinking about AI.

Libertarians can’t get anything done. Well intentioned, but powerless.
 
