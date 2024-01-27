KOPPE
The AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is essentially a driver-based implementation of frame generation technology that can make your gameplay experience smoother.
you'll technically see a higher number on the FPS counter, but your system still produces the same number of frames per second (sometimes even fewer) as it was without AFMF. Simply put, frame generation only makes the gameplay appear smoother on your monitor, and your system or the game isn't seeing any boost in performance whatsoever.
- AFMF can only add frame generation to DirectX 11 and 12 at the moment, meaning it won't work with Vulcan, for instance.
- You'll also need a Radeon RX 6000 or 7000 series desktop graphics card for it.
- AMD also says that you must run the games on fullscreen mode with HDR and VSync disabled.
- AMD also recommends a base performance of 60FPS in games before enabling AFMF.
- AFMF also has trouble handling the UI elements in a game, and you'll notice artifacts and distortions while, say, panning or moving through a scene. This is particularly noticeable in the case of elements like quest markers, crosshairs, and more.
- Currently, you can only see the FPS boost in games using AMD's Adrenalin software overlay. Other monitoring programs, like Nvidia FrameView, MSI Afterburner, etc., only report/monitor the base FPS count. AMD appears to be aware of the current issues caused by AFMF, and that's probably why this feature is still being served as a "technical preview" instead of shipping it with a stable driver.