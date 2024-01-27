PC AMD’s new frame generation technology AFMF [doubles fps]

amd-fluid-motion-frames-afmf-released-officially-in-stable-driver-update.jpg


maxresdefault.jpg



The AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is essentially a driver-based implementation of frame generation technology that can make your gameplay experience smoother.
you'll technically see a higher number on the FPS counter, but your system still produces the same number of frames per second (sometimes even fewer) as it was without AFMF. Simply put, frame generation only makes the gameplay appear smoother on your monitor, and your system or the game isn't seeing any boost in performance whatsoever.

  • AFMF can only add frame generation to DirectX 11 and 12 at the moment, meaning it won't work with Vulcan, for instance.
  • You'll also need a Radeon RX 6000 or 7000 series desktop graphics card for it.
  • AMD also says that you must run the games on fullscreen mode with HDR and VSync disabled.
  • AMD also recommends a base performance of 60FPS in games before enabling AFMF.
  • AFMF also has trouble handling the UI elements in a game, and you'll notice artifacts and distortions while, say, panning or moving through a scene. This is particularly noticeable in the case of elements like quest markers, crosshairs, and more.
  • Currently, you can only see the FPS boost in games using AMD's Adrenalin software overlay. Other monitoring programs, like Nvidia FrameView, MSI Afterburner, etc., only report/monitor the base FPS count. AMD appears to be aware of the current issues caused by AFMF, and that's probably why this feature is still being served as a "technical preview" instead of shipping it with a stable driver.
 
KOPPE said:
anybody got a RX 6000+ card to test this in fps games?
Yeah I have a 7900XTX, tested in Control and Witcher 3 it was cool, that was in the preview drivers, haven't downloaded the newest release driver yet.

Tried it in Starfield as well but it was a bit weird in that one.
 
43 x 2 = 86

Jus sayin

anyway this doesn't seem like a legit competitor to DLSS3. That actually generates new frames. I actually have to limit the frame rate on most games at 4K on my setup if I have DLSS 3 on otherwise I get tearing on my 120hz panel.
 
DLSS is voodoo. I get playable 95+ fps on 1080p with 4060 but its meh on Oled 2k
 
KOPPE said:
I heard its weird too in Cyberpunk. it's still in the early stages
I tried it on the SOTR benchmark, and it went from 120ish to 170ish in the opening scene of the benchmark. It wasn't a huge jump like 90%, but 41% is still huge.
Hardware is a 5800x3D and a 6650xt.
 
jefferz said:
I tried it on the SOTR benchmark, and it went from 120ish to 170ish in the opening scene of the benchmark. It wasn't a huge jump like 90%, but 41% is still huge.
Hardware is a 5800x3D and a 6650xt.
Nice. You should test it on a real game and see if its playable
 
