AMC's Interview with a Vampire TV Series

Louis, heir to a plantation in the novel, is now Mulatto. How many non-white guys were heir to plantations which used Black slaves? They changed the timeline to make this more plausible.
hands down the worst era in the history of film
Right. But you asked me “How many non-white guys were heir to plantations which used Black slaves?” Well, apparently they did exist.
Yeah but none of them were a white guy from France named Louis de Pointe du Lac so your attempt to deflect from the point is pretty laughable.Right. But you asked me “How many non-white guys were heir to plantations which used Black slaves?” Well, apparently they did exist.
So, your problem is changing the background of the character as well? I can understand that but I’m not overly attached to the book nor the movie, so if does not matter a great deal to me.
I mean, I get it but let’s not go in all defensive about it before the series even begins. I understand that the woke crowd and the anti-crowd are ultra sensitive in this day in age but all I can say is give it a try. But you seem overly attached to the book and movie and and it is never going to appease you.
Im not so sure. If majority of the fans feel the same way as you then I do not seeing the show have a ton of ratings. Plus, I do not think a bunch of brothas and sistas have read the book, so they are not going to tune in.
it may be dead as creative medium since it's paint by numbers consumerist slop these days.really feels like cine has run its course, I'm not sure it will recover from the last couple of years
they are sooo bad.
uninspiring, forgettable, mediocre slop.
every now and then I check for new trailers but it's just comic book wank, star wars on tv, disney level retardation, cheap jump scare horror, remakes, reboots, sequels, prequelsit may be dead as creative medium since it's paint by numbers consumerist slop these days.
Louis. He is now mixed. Not a huge deal imo, but still stupid (making this at all is stupid imo). I’m wondering what else they changed, I am pretty sure they are going to change a lot. No point either since the first movie was pretty much perfect imo.