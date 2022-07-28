AMC's Interview with a Vampire TV Series

SSgt Dickweed said:
Louis, heir to a plantation in the novel, is now Mulatto. How many non-white guys were heir to plantations which used Black slaves? They changed the timeline to make this more plausible.
http://slaverebellion.info/index.php?page=the-black-slave-owners


On the other hand the black population in 1860 was 4.5 million, with about 500,000 living in the South. Of the blacks residing in the South, 261,988 were not slaves. Of this number, 10,689 lived in New Orleans. In New Orleans over 3,000 free blacks owned slaves, about 28 percent of the free Black population in the city.
 
DaleBoca said:
Right. But you asked me “How many non-white guys were heir to plantations which used Black slaves?” Well, apparently they did exist.
Didn't know that. Too bad there wasn't any of that in the original novel, although I think the 1994 movie alluded that the slaves rose up against the plantation Louis' family owned.

But more importantly, the novel explicitly stated the character's description. There was no in-between shit some creators use as liberty to race-swap characters based on other scripted works.

Louis de Pointe du Lac is a vampire created by author Anne Rice who first appears in Interview with the Vampire. He is described as having white skin, the color of bleached bone, chin-length black hair, and brilliant green eyes.

https://vampirechronicles.fandom.com/wiki/Louis_de_Pointe_du_Lac
 
DaleBoca said:
So, your problem is changing the background of the character as well? I can understand that but I’m not overly attached to the book nor the movie, so if does not matter a great deal to me.

I mean, I get it but let’s not go in all defensive about it before the series even begins. I understand that the woke crowd and the anti-crowd are ultra sensitive in this day in age but all I can say is give it a try. But you seem overly attached to the book and movie and and it is never going to appease you.
The books are sacred to millions of people allover the world. There are Anne Rice clubs all over and some fans' careers in art and fashion were determined by the books.

This seems like a cheap attempt to rope in viewership. The new Lestat seems pretty intriguing but it's overall cringe.
 
DaleBoca said:
Im not so sure. If majority of the fans feel the same way as you then I do not seeing the show have a ton of ratings. Plus, I do not think a bunch of brothas and sistas have read the book, so they are not going to tune in.
So you're saying that's it's even more unnecessary than what the comments I posted described? That seems about right.
 
HUGHPHUG said:
really feels like cine has run its course, I'm not sure it will recover from the last couple of years
it may be dead as creative medium since it's paint by numbers consumerist slop these days.
they are sooo bad.
uninspiring, forgettable, mediocre slop.
 
My first thought when I click/before reading the op: " Eh, New Orleans was the most diverse city in the US back then". Then "But Lestat was a french noble. He can't be black/mixed." to knowing that it was gonna be Louis so I went back to " Eh, New Orleans was the most diverse city in the US back then".
 
Fox by the Sea said:
it may be dead as creative medium since it's paint by numbers consumerist slop these days.
they are sooo bad.
uninspiring, forgettable, mediocre slop.
every now and then I check for new trailers but it's just comic book wank, star wars on tv, disney level retardation, cheap jump scare horror, remakes, reboots, sequels, prequels

Banshee of Inisherin is the only movie I could find that interests me
 
BB in Crazy!!!! said:
Louis. He is now mixed. Not a huge deal imo, but still stupid (making this at all is stupid imo). I’m wondering what else they changed, I am pretty sure they are going to change a lot. No point either since the first movie was pretty much perfect imo.
An almost perfect adaptation from a novel to movie. Even Anne Rice die-hards who know every little detail on the books agree. That hardly ever happens. And then AMC has to ruin it.
 
Now she’s dead did that weirdo kid of hers sell the rights?
 
I wonder if this guy can break the game of thrones curse. None of these actors have been able to handle a leading role.
 
