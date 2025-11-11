Opinion Amazon CEO Andy Jassy says their layoffs are not AI or financially driven - it's culture

Well I think the reason that YouTuber is confused is because he is assuming that Amazon wants a healthy work culture. No them wanting everyone to live in mortal fear of losing their jobs is exactly on brand for Amazon.

Of course it’s nonsense anyways. Of course it’s AI and financially driven
 
Well I think the reason that YouTuber is confused is because he is assuming that Amazon wants a healthy work culture. No them wanting everyone to live in mortal fear of losing their jobs is exactly on brand for Amazon.

Of course it’s nonsense anyways. Of course it’s AI and financially driven
i'm sure you know this already, but living in fear of losing your job, and thusly losing your health/dental/vision insurance is the coercive foundation of capitalism. it's the thing that keeps all private business going.
 
Lmao. I just ran multiple projects for several Amazon delivery warehouses . Their culture is wayyyy over the top safety because half the people are so goddamn dumb if you dont put a giant sign up they'll get lost or walk into a wall. I kid you not.
 
i'm sure you know this already, but living in fear of losing your job, and thusly losing your health/dental/vision insurance is the coercive foundation of capitalism. it's the thing that keeps all private business going.
But creating sanctions, tariffs, or bad regulations against Alibaba, Target, Temu, Shopee, Otto, etc., to protect Amazon from real competition is quite anti-capitalist. Why not open up the free market and stop making concessions to protect this son of a bitch?
 
But creating sanctions, tariffs, or bad regulations against Alibaba, Target, Temu, Shopee, Otto, etc., to protect Amazon from real competition is quite anti-capitalist. Why not open up the free market and stop making concessions to protect this son of a bitch?
dude what? lol
 
I'm just surprised one of the richest men alive couldn't get someone better looking than that fish lipped bimbo
At least he doesn't fuck little girls like Trump and rest of Epstein friends did...
Respect to him that he got a milf instead, and not doing a usual rich guys thing and getting a 20-30 year younger girlfriend
This fish bimbo probably sucks mean dick if he is staying with her.
 
I'm just surprised one of the richest men alive couldn't get someone better looking than that fish lipped bimbo
She looks like she could be a freak in the sack. Maybe she lets Bezo's play Russia Roulette with her while they are in Missionary.
Bezo's is crazy ass rich, so his kinks are probably shit we could never even imagine, while most of us if we had a million dolllars!

