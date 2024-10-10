Amasov has sights set on UFC after Bellator departure

That sets the price just right for the UFC, they will low ball him bad.Would they sign him coming off a KO loss though?
The article says he plans to do one fight somewhere else and then sign, much like de Ridder did.Would they sign him coming off a KO loss though?
Makes sense, smart move.The article says he plans to do one fight somewhere else and then sign, much like de Ridder did.
Wait, what? RDR had a fight before he signed with the UFC? I've got to do some googling...The article says he plans to do one fight somewhere else and then sign, much like de Ridder did.