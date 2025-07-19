  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Media Amanda Nunes re-enters testing pool

Uber_Noober said:
DNA testing pool?

3qh6tx.jpg
 
Hymen Crusher said:
Ufc testing pool is just a formality. No one tests anymore
It was always a formality at the whims of the UFC:

For the first time since introducing its anti-doping policy last July, the UFC has elected to waive a required four-month drug testing window for an athlete coming out of retirement.

Yahoo! Sports reported earlier this week that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar (5-3) had received this necessary exemption. Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since 2011 and officially retired last year, but recently signed up to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200 on July 9, in Las Vegas.
If Conor said he wanted to fight next week, the UFC would waive whatever testing pool timeline they claim to have at the moment.
 
That's why all these guys should retire jones style and come back short notice. Why not
 
