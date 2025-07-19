Dreyga Hates You Sherbums
I DEPISE EACH AND EVERYONE ONE OF YOU SHERBUMS
Ufc testing pool is just a formality. No one tests anymore
For the first time since introducing its anti-doping policy last July, the UFC has elected to waive a required four-month drug testing window for an athlete coming out of retirement.
Yahoo! Sports reported earlier this week that former heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar (5-3) had received this necessary exemption. Lesnar has not fought in the UFC since 2011 and officially retired last year, but recently signed up to fight Mark Hunt at UFC 200 on July 9, in Las Vegas.