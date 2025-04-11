Amanda Nunes confirms that she's coming out of retirement

Tweak896

Tweak896

Nunes basically confirmed here return in the press conference. Do you think the UFC is angling Kayla vs Nunes after Kayla gets the belt? I guess that stupid Nunes/Pena trilogy can happen if Pena wins.
 
Kayla vs Nunes will probably headline DEC in Vegas. Or Co-main in MSG if Jones isn't on the card.
 
Bad idea. If she needs money, she should just do sponsorships or start a podcast or something. All she’s doing is jeopardizing a very solid legacy.
 
Thank goodness. Would love to see her shut Kayla or Pena up or both.
 
Kayla / Nunes would be a banger. I'd favor Nunes easily if it was in her prime, but now I'm not sure where she's at.
 
