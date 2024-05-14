Virna can win this. Her chin has checked out throughout her career and even if she's not as flashy as Dern when it comes to snatching up opportunistic submissions and whatnot, she's much better at actually getting the fight to the ground using her wrestling & Judo in the first place. She's also a solid positional grappler once it's there. On the feet her striking fundamentals are -- while not elite -- serviceable when compared to Dern's wild flailing. This all makes for a much better recipe for grinding out a victory against Lemos (and maybe finding a submission at some point) -- who has historically struggled whenever her opponent brought a credible grappling threat to the table.