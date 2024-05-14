News Amanda Lemos vs Virna Jandiroba set for July 20th

Who wins?

  • Amanda Lemos

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Virna Jandiroba

    Votes: 6 100.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Virna can win this. Her chin has checked out throughout her career and even if she's not as flashy as Dern when it comes to snatching up opportunistic submissions and whatnot, she's much better at actually getting the fight to the ground using her wrestling & Judo in the first place. She's also a solid positional grappler once it's there. On the feet her striking fundamentals are -- while not elite -- serviceable when compared to Dern's wild flailing. This all makes for a much better recipe for grinding out a victory against Lemos (and maybe finding a submission at some point) -- who has historically struggled whenever her opponent brought a credible grappling threat to the table.
 
Ares Black said:
Jandiroba has emerged as a real contender at 115. Her win over Godinez was very impressive. A win over Lemos might get her a title shot.
She's been quietly putting in some good work. I struggle to see the ufc pushing her into a title fight though. Maybe if she finishes lemos
 
