Am I the only one who thinks being a two division champion isn’t really all that special??

Double Champs Are Overrated

  • I agree

    Votes: 5 55.6%

  • Nah you’re crazy

    Votes: 4 44.4%
  • Total voters
    9
I know this is gonna ruffle some feathers, but I gotta say it—moving up a weight class to grab a second belt ain’t that impressive anymore. Yeah, it makes for good promo and social media buzz, but when you really break it down, it’s often just another title fight, not some mythical feat. Especially when the guy they’re fighting in the other division hasn’t even cemented themselves as the real champ yet.

We’ve seen too many of these “champ vs champ” fights where the divisions are a mess, interim belts are floating around, or the defending champ just barely got their hands on the belt. And suddenly this is supposed to mean more than a real, hard-earned title defense?

Real greatness is defending your belt—again and again and again. You wanna talk legends? Look at GSP, Anderson, DJ, Jon Jones (pre-heavyweight). These guys had double-digit title wins. That’s the mark of dominance. That’s what separates the elite from the hype.

Winning the belt is a moment. Defending it repeatedly is a legacy.

Let’s stop pretending a second belt automatically means more. Most of the time, it’s just another W on the record—unless they go up, win, and then actually defend both belts. Otherwise? Cool story, bro. Now go clean out your division.
 
Double champs everywhere are in tears for not being up to Dreyga's standards
 
It is really being champion over a much larger talent pool, if you didn't fight your way up and earn the shot then it's not as impressive to me
 
You're right on the money. If someone wins a second belt, it's almost impossible to defend two belts at the same time. It creates more problems, confusion etc... then it does do any good. It's one fight and it builds this artificial legacy but the real legacy is staying in the division and clearing it out and then fight up and comers or even beating a top contender more than once.
 
I’ve been calling it a shortcut to greatness for years. It’s a low risk, high reward move legacy wise. It’s something that can be accomplished by simply having a single good stylistic match up. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a good accomplishment but defending a belt over an extend period of time against a litany of different styles is far, far more impressive.
 
Bro you change your user name on a praying mantis forum every month. You are not really in a position to diminish that achievement imo
 
Why do you choose a common opinion and then ask “am I the only one who thinks this”?
 
I mean any fighter surfacing as the best in a division is impressive on its own and makes you a "world champion" at that given weight. To bring those talents to another division and increase/decrease your body weight and dominate there is a very similar task.
Doing that over 3 divisions is where things heat up as you're generally losing meaningful levels of size or speed (along with plugging up 3 divisions simultaneously) which is probably why we haven't and may never see it.
I am in agreement its an impressive task but we should also pay attention to the fact that once you're already a champ in pays to mention is considerably shorter and the road to another division championship might only be a fight or 2 away.
 
