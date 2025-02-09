Am I the Only One Who Realizes Zhang Weili Is a Huge Star in China?





I keep seeing people talk about Zhang Weili’s star power, but it seems like everyone overlooks just how big of a deal she is in China. Some act like she’s just another UFC champ, but the reality is she’s a major figure in the biggest country in the world. China is a massive market for the UFC, and Zhang is at the forefront of their expansion there.



Let’s look at the facts:



• Historic Achievement – Zhang Weili is the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC championship, a milestone that garnered massive media coverage in China. Her fights are widely discussed across the country, and her victories have been treated as moments of national pride.





• Social Media Reach in China – Zhang is one of the most-followed MMA fighters in the world, and her numbers prove her star power:





• Over 2 million followers on Weibo (China’s equivalent of Twitter/X)





• Approximately 7 million followers on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok)





• Over 828,000 followers on Instagram internationally





• Mainstream Media Presence – Zhang isn’t just a sports figure; she’s a celebrity in China. She has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar China and has appeared on major Chinese television programs, further cementing her mainstream status.





• Sponsorships and Endorsements – Zhang has secured deals with Estée Lauder, Audi, Pepsi, and Under Armour, all of which are major global brands. Companies don’t invest in athletes unless they have serious commercial value.





• Cultural Impact – She is seen as a feminist icon in China, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport. She has spoken about female empowerment and has been a source of inspiration for many young women in China who now see MMA as a viable career path.





• Media Trends and Viewership – Her fights regularly trend on Chinese social media platforms, with millions of impressions. For example, her victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk alone generated over 500,000 views on Bilibili, one of China’s largest video platforms. The UFC’s presence in China has grown significantly, in large part due to her success.



People keep acting like she’s just another champion, but China is the most populous country in the world. Even if only a fraction of its people follow MMA, that’s still a larger fanbase than the entire U.S. population. If the UFC plays it right, Zhang Weili could be the key to MMA’s global expansion into China, making her one of the most important fighters in the sport’s history.



I feel like people in the West don’t fully grasp how huge she is over there. Anyone else noticing this?