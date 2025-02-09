  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Am I the Only One Who Realizes Zhang Weili Is a Huge Star in China?

I keep seeing people talk about Zhang Weili’s star power, but it seems like everyone overlooks just how big of a deal she is in China. Some act like she’s just another UFC champ, but the reality is she’s a major figure in the biggest country in the world. China is a massive market for the UFC, and Zhang is at the forefront of their expansion there.

Let’s look at the facts:

• Historic Achievement – Zhang Weili is the first Chinese fighter to win a UFC championship, a milestone that garnered massive media coverage in China. Her fights are widely discussed across the country, and her victories have been treated as moments of national pride.


• Social Media Reach in China – Zhang is one of the most-followed MMA fighters in the world, and her numbers prove her star power:


• Over 2 million followers on Weibo (China’s equivalent of Twitter/X)


• Approximately 7 million followers on Douyin (China’s version of TikTok)


• Over 828,000 followers on Instagram internationally


• Mainstream Media Presence – Zhang isn’t just a sports figure; she’s a celebrity in China. She has been featured in Harper’s Bazaar China and has appeared on major Chinese television programs, further cementing her mainstream status.


• Sponsorships and Endorsements – Zhang has secured deals with Estée Lauder, Audi, Pepsi, and Under Armour, all of which are major global brands. Companies don’t invest in athletes unless they have serious commercial value.


• Cultural Impact – She is seen as a feminist icon in China, breaking barriers in a traditionally male-dominated sport. She has spoken about female empowerment and has been a source of inspiration for many young women in China who now see MMA as a viable career path.


• Media Trends and Viewership – Her fights regularly trend on Chinese social media platforms, with millions of impressions. For example, her victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk alone generated over 500,000 views on Bilibili, one of China’s largest video platforms. The UFC’s presence in China has grown significantly, in large part due to her success.

People keep acting like she’s just another champion, but China is the most populous country in the world. Even if only a fraction of its people follow MMA, that’s still a larger fanbase than the entire U.S. population. If the UFC plays it right, Zhang Weili could be the key to MMA’s global expansion into China, making her one of the most important fighters in the sport’s history.

I feel like people in the West don’t fully grasp how huge she is over there. Anyone else noticing this?
 
chinese don't watch mma that much there isn't really a big market there
I get why you might think that, but saying “Chinese people don’t watch MMA” or that there’s no big market there just isn’t true anymore. MMA is growing fast in China, and the UFC knows it. That’s why they built a $13 million Performance Institute in Shanghai, the biggest training facility they have outside the U.S. They wouldn’t make that kind of investment if they didn’t see potential.

Zhang Weili is a huge part of why MMA is blowing up in China. Every time she fights, she trends on Weibo (China’s version of Twitter/X), and her fights rack up hundreds of thousands to millions of views on platforms like Bilibili and Douyin (Chinese TikTok). When she won the belt, it was treated like a national achievement, and people who don’t even follow MMA knew about it.

It’s not just her either—other Chinese fighters like Song Yadong and Yan Xiaonan are gaining a serious following, and their fights get tons of attention. The UFC knows this, which is why they signed a massive TV deal with Migu (a streaming platform under China Mobile) to make it the exclusive distributor of UFC events in China. That means 12 pay-per-view events and 30 fight nights a year being pushed to millions of Chinese viewers. And it doesn’t stop there—Huya, one of China’s biggest livestreaming platforms, has a sub-licensing deal with Migu to broadcast UFC events even further.

And if there wasn’t a market, why would Pepsi, Audi, Estée Lauder, and Under Armour all sponsor Zhang Weili? Big brands don’t throw money at athletes unless they have real mainstream appeal. The UFC isn’t just hoping China becomes a big market—it already is, and they’re investing heavily in it.

Sure, MMA in China isn’t as big as basketball or table tennis yet, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t growing fast. Saying “Chinese people don’t watch MMA” is just outdated thinking. The sport is blowing up over there, and Zhang Weili is leading the charge.
 
It's a huge market, not surprising.

Yao Ming was huge in China. Worldwide stars tend to be national heroes in their own country.

She is likely more well known than Tom Brady there.
 
I don't even need internet to know Weili is a huge star in China... Why don't you make another post on how Ilia is a huge star in Spain and Georgia, how Khabib is a huge star in the Muslim world, or how Duplessis is a huge star in Africa...🙄

Not trying to be a dick, glad u are spreading love for Weili but the problem is with your tread title, Captain Obvious
 
came in to read the thread, left impressed by how good she actually looks with makeup on.
 
A while back there was a new character, mma-themed, skin in the overwatch game for a chinese female character, I was convinced it was based on or a reference to zhang weili. Game was huge in China.

i1619635489489836.jpeg
 
I had no idea she was that big in China. Good for her, she deserves it.
 
Good for her, she works hard and puts everything into it, I hope she gets the recognition she deserves over there.
 
i thought you couldn't have sponsors unless your name was conor
 
