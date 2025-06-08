GoodBadHBK
Growing up as a kid I cant recall ever watching the star wars movies but I always remember the Ewoks movies and I loved watching them!
I have never watched them as an adult/man boy but I am very tempted to give them a watch again. But there is the small worry it'll ruin the movies entirely for me by not holding up to my child standards.
I think I'm gonna rewatch Return of the Jedi first and then dive into the Ewoks movies.
What about you? Did you like the Ewoks?
