Am I slow? (Home improvement)

TestosterOWN
H͚̖̜̍̃͐e̮̟͈̣̖̰̩̹͈̾ͨ̑͑l͕͖͉̭̰ͬ̍ͤ͆̊ͨp̱̱̬̻̞̩͎̌ͦ̏ͪ͋̚
@red
- Joined
- Apr 13, 2012
- Messages
- 8,041
- Reaction score
- 3,018
My wife bought a new screen door that extracts at the top and bottom to fit.
I feel like I should flip it around so the screws are showing on the inside. But when I do that it doesn’t fit. Also the lock is on the inside of the house which is the correct way in the photo.
It just doesn’t look right to me. And if someone just wants to come up and unscrew the top and bottom they can take my fkn screen door.
Anyone have experience with these pieces of shit??
I feel like I should flip it around so the screws are showing on the inside. But when I do that it doesn’t fit. Also the lock is on the inside of the house which is the correct way in the photo.
It just doesn’t look right to me. And if someone just wants to come up and unscrew the top and bottom they can take my fkn screen door.
Anyone have experience with these pieces of shit??