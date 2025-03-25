  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Am I slow? (Home improvement)

Apr 13, 2012
My wife bought a new screen door that extracts at the top and bottom to fit.

I feel like I should flip it around so the screws are showing on the inside. But when I do that it doesn’t fit. Also the lock is on the inside of the house which is the correct way in the photo.

It just doesn’t look right to me. And if someone just wants to come up and unscrew the top and bottom they can take my fkn screen door.

Anyone have experience with these pieces of shit??
 

Use a threadlocker on the screws. Loctite 242 will make it difficult to remove, Loctite 262 will make it damn near impossible unless you have a heat gun or soldering iron to heat up & soften the adhesive.
 
Ok thanks
 
