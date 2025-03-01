Am I reading this sh*t right or is Cody Brundage VS Julian Marquez the comain event for a UFC card in 2025?

ExitLUPin
@Steel
Oct 3, 2015
- 31,869
- 49,546
uwotm8 is this real life?
Why does it even have priority over Nasrat Ribovics?
Charles Johnson is a ranked flyweight. Went 4-0 in 2024 and is fighting an 18-2 scary prospect on a big streak.... and is opening the prelims? Why is UFC so consistently braindead?
