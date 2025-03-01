  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Am I reading this sh*t right or is Cody Brundage VS Julian Marquez the comain event for a UFC card in 2025?

ExitLUPin

ExitLUPin

K
@Steel
Joined
Oct 3, 2015
Messages
31,869
Reaction score
49,546
uwotm8 is this real life?

Why does it even have priority over Nasrat Ribovics?

Charles Johnson is a ranked flyweight. Went 4-0 in 2024 and is fighting an 18-2 scary prospect on a big streak.... and is opening the prelims? Why is UFC so consistently braindead?
 
Meanwhile #PowerSlap got McGregor pon di Co-main LMFAOLL UFC is dead fam move on
 
ExitLUPin said:
uwotm8 is this real life?

Why does it even have priority over Nasrat Ribovics?

Charles Johnson is a ranked flyweight. Went 4-0 in 2024 and is fighting an 18-2 scary prospect on a big streak.... and is opening the prelims? Why is UFC so consistently braindead?
Click to expand...
It's the fight we've all been waiting for!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,412
Messages
56,963,147
Members
175,484
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top