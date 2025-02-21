I'm seeing a lot of people celebrating Topuria decision to vacate the tile and go up to 155 because he can't make the weight anymore.Am I missing something are we celebrating guys inability to make weight now and he quits before he gets his ass kicked because his gas tank will be shit ...He doesn't deserve anything at 155 he hasn't earned nothing he's new to the division give him a top five contender first..I'm sorry but this looks really bad on the sport and this looks really bad in the UFC that they would even entertain their champion just giving up the belt because I can't make the weight anymore that's like the softest shit I've ever heard are you a professional or not make the weight.Don't get me wrong if he wants to change his division then change divisions but you're not getting no damn title shot when you give up your belt for such a shit reason ..Im Not impressed