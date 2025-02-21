  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Am i missing something?!?

Paolo Delutis

Paolo Delutis

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Oct 23, 2017
Messages
21,774
Reaction score
21,045
I'm seeing a lot of people celebrating Topuria decision to vacate the tile and go up to 155 because he can't make the weight anymore.



Am I missing something are we celebrating guys inability to make weight now and he quits before he gets his ass kicked because his gas tank will be shit ...


He doesn't deserve anything at 155 he hasn't earned nothing he's new to the division give him a top five contender first..



I'm sorry but this looks really bad on the sport and this looks really bad in the UFC that they would even entertain their champion just giving up the belt because I can't make the weight anymore that's like the softest shit I've ever heard are you a professional or not make the weight.
.
Don't get me wrong if he wants to change his division then change divisions but you're not getting no damn title shot when you give up your belt for such a shit reason ..


Im Not impressed

images (2).jpeg
 
I thought he was moving to 155 to win another belt... had no idea about the weight issue , looked good at weigh-ins and in the cage.
 
Kowboy On Sherdog said:
I thought he was moving to 155 to win another belt... had no idea about the weight issue , looked good at weigh-ins and in the cage.
Click to expand...
Thats whats weird about it, they claim the weight cut was too much on him, i mean, they know better than us on how he felt doing it, im not sure he is that well suited for LW, Arman is just as tall and doesnt seem to have issues, will see, he would be the smaller fighter against all of the top 15, Arman has longer arms with same height.
 
tritestill said:
Complaining just to complain...seems on schedule for Sherdog.
Click to expand...


I'm sorry I thought the champion of the division is supposed to be an example of professionalism my mistake complaining just to complain ??? are you feeling okay
 
Aside from him possibly getting an immediate title shot, I don't see what the problem is here.

The guy vacated his title. Are we seriously going to cry because he didn't compete at FW until he lost it?
 
HHJ said:
It can only be seen as a ballsy ass move. He relinquished the title. He burned the fucking boats. He threw the map in the ocean.


FUCK. YEA. BRUH.
Click to expand...
You're trolling right

He's basically quitting the division because he knows that the weight cuts going to take too much out of him because he can't do it properly or professionally and he's going to get his ass kicked cuz of it
 
Respect the decision. Most guys would hold up the division. Also fighting closer to natural weight is always a good thing.

50% purse fines to opponent for increased weights of more than 5 lbs at cage entrance on fight night.
 
He is moving up because he doesn't want to make the cut to 145. He could still make weight if he chose to.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
You're trolling right

He's basically quitting the division because he knows that the weight cuts going to take too much out of him because he can't do it properly or professionally and he's going to get his ass kicked cuz of it
Click to expand...
He dont got no intention of gettin his ass kicked.
 
Paolo Delutis said:
You're trolling right

He's basically quitting the division because he knows that the weight cuts going to take too much out of him because he can't do it properly or professionally and he's going to get his ass kicked cuz of it
Click to expand...
Has he ever missed weight? Has he ever gotten his ass kicked?

He's getting older, thus filling out a bit and making the weight cut harder. Why do you want to him to harm his health by continuing to make 145 if he feels that he can no longer safely do so? Lots of guys move up as they age.
 
145 rarely gets to have a champion that wants to stay there it seems <lmao> 👀
 
I have zero problem with Ilia choosing to vacate and moving up, regardless of the reason (and a shit weight cut would be a very good reason, IMHO).

I do have a problem if Ilia gets an immediate title shot though because he does not deserve that after only one defence and no rematch for Volk...but I share the opinion of others that Ilia likely would not have vacated without a guarantee from the UFC, so I would be very surprised if he instead faces a contender first.
 
Wreckless said:
Aside from him possibly getting an immediate title shot, I don't see what the problem is here.

The guy vacated his title. Are we seriously going to cry because he didn't compete at FW until he lost it?
Click to expand...


Is that not the role of a champion to defend the belt as many times you can until you lose it and then take a shot at either regaining it or move on ..

you don't quit ahead of time .. because I don't feel like making weight like a professional
 
Paolo Delutis said:
Am I missing something are we celebrating guys inability to make weight now and he quits before he gets his ass kicked because his gas tank will be shit ...
Click to expand...
wait so because he doesn't think he can make weight in a healthy manner that gives him the best chance of winning a fight he should feel obliged to losing before leaving the weight class?
 
  • Haha
Reactions: HHJ
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Should it be mandatory for new champions to defend their belt at least 3 or 4x before moving up and challenging for the belt?
2
Replies
38
Views
662
Lawrence
Lawrence

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,864
Messages
56,926,040
Members
175,460
Latest member
ProducerMax

Share this page

Back
Top