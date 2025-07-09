Am i cutting too hard if i start randomly feeling sad?

My maintenance including training should be about 3k-3.5k and I only eat enough to get my required protein to not lose muscle
 
Are you doing a bodybuilding cut (cutting after bulking for aesthetic reasons) or cutting for a fight?
If cutting for a fight (I was typically already under 10% BF when starting the cut), mood swings are entirely normal, just channel them into your opponent afterwards. Upside: it's usually a short cut.
If you're doing a longer bodybuilding-style cut, you're the judge. You should be aware that you need to function normally throughout the months of cutting, and if you're tempted to let it out on the people around you, you should remember they will still be around (well, or not) after your cut is done.
 
