Am i crazy or the hate for MW is unwarranted?

moosaev said: It’s not a great division. The primary reason Izzy was able to reign for so long was the lack of depth and the lack of truly well rounded fighters. It’s slowly getting better though, which is why Izzy lost and continues to lose. Look at guys who’ve earned title shots, Cannonier, costa….in any of the truly great divisions (BW,FW,LW) they wouldn’t have sniffed a TS outside of a fluke scenario. Even today, ass fighters like Sean Strickland have won the belt and fought in 3 title fights. He’s not even Dan Hooker level as a fighter lol. Click to expand...

izzy and whittaker faced the weakest MW ever. romero was actualy the best fighter but he was 40. costa, vettori, cannonier and brunson were good but nothing more, and now they are either out of the company or barely in the top10 soon to be washed"slowly getting better" is a understatement, we now have grapplers and khamzat, allen, borralho and hernandezstrikers like shara, kopylov, robocop, mvp, hermanssonalso comparing MW with BW, FW and LW makes no sense, smaller fighters are more skilled by design, theres no way to actually compare strickland to dan hooker, and to say that dan would beat him at size parity just cause his striking game is more wellrounded is wishful thinking, a lot of guys in mw have "more wellrounded striking game" than strickland and wouldnt beat him in a fighti bet that at size parity hooker would hit a lot of air and lose a clear decby the way, LW has a BIG drop off bellow the top3. paddy the baddy is a borderline top10 with WMMA level strikingMW, BW and FW are the best divisions in the UFC right now