Am i crazy or the hate for MW is unwarranted?

everybody here talking about how the divison is shitty and lacks depth, to me that's crazy
mw is the best division the UFC currently has, all fighters from champions to 15# are good
there are veterans, prospects on the rise, a well rounded athletically gifted champion
and it's funny cause people used to gawk at how good and talented izzy and whittaker were
now the guys that beat them? nah, those are TRASH right?
dricus looks awkard so lets ignore that he's infact a very good striker, with good wrestling, good bjj, good gas tank and great ko power
never mind, he's just "keith jardine come again"
let's pretend the division magically "became good again" if khamzat wins cause he's liked here, but pretend it's still shit if dricus ko him(what will happen by the way)
the champion looks a bit stiff, so the whole division is shit, right?
