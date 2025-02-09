  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Am i crazy or the hate for MW is unwarranted?

mister piscadinha

mister piscadinha

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jan 29, 2022
Messages
1,997
Reaction score
2,697
everybody here talking about how the divison is shitty and lacks depth, to me that's crazy

mw is the best division the UFC currently has, all fighters from champions to 15# are good
there are veterans, prospects on the rise, a well rounded athletically gifted champion


and it's funny cause people used to gawk at how good and talented izzy and whittaker were
now the guys that beat them? nah, those are TRASH right?

dricus looks awkard so lets ignore that he's infact a very good striker, with good wrestling, good bjj, good gas tank and great ko power
never mind, he's just "keith jardine come again"

let's pretend the division magically "became good again" if khamzat wins cause he's liked here, but pretend it's still shit if dricus ko him(what will happen by the way)

the champion looks a bit stiff, so the whole division is shit, right?
 
It’s not a great division. The primary reason Izzy was able to reign for so long was the lack of depth and the lack of truly well rounded fighters. It’s slowly getting better though, which is why Izzy lost and continues to lose. Look at guys who’ve earned title shots, Cannonier, costa….in any of the truly great divisions (BW,FW,LW) they wouldn’t have sniffed a TS outside of a fluke scenario. Even today, ass fighters like Sean Strickland have won the belt and fought in 3 title fights. He’s not even Dan Hooker level as a fighter lol.
 
We have the opposite impression. I would have assumed Khamzat is one of the more disliked fighters on sherdog.

Dricus is way more liked and praised.
People have moved past nitpicking that he looked sloppy in some previous performances and he's getting the respect he deserves.

On topic; MW is very fun right now, regardless of who wins that fight. Exciting with all the new talent.
 
MW has actually improved leaps and bounds. I remember years ago when Izzy and Robert were seen as the unrivaled number 1 and number 2 and Canonier and Vettori were the top contenders lol. I think it's actually more stacked and better skill wise than 170. Buckley and Holland got their shit pushed in every time they fought a good MW and now they run rough shot over 170
 
AmbassadorFright said:
MW has actually improved leaps and bounds. I remember years ago when Izzy and Robert were seen as the unrivaled number 1 and number 2 and Canonier and Vettori were the top contenders lol. I think it's actually more stacked and better skill wise than 170. Buckley and Holland got their shit pushed in every time they fought a good MW and now they run rough shot over 170
It’s getting better, still not a great division.
 
MW has some lame contenders but the new wave of talent with chimaev, imavov, and caio make the division great. Dricus is also a good champ but his style sometimes is just not pleasing to watch which makes people shit on the whole division
 
When a division has a champion that fans dont like, those fans will often try to say it's weak division. The cries of this become louder as that champ reigns longer. It's happening with merab right now and has been going on since Strickland won the title.

MW is not the "best" division the UFC has but it's the most interesting for sure.


no fights between Imavov, Caio, Dricus or Khamzat have happened yet. there's going to be a new guard that will fight it out.
 
Every division is judged by the champ. Ddp is the kind of champ that will need 5 defenses to get the credit some guys get after 1. I'm not saying it's the best division but it's better then the two above it. Alex is at 205 and I love Alex but people act like he didn't get koed the last time he fought at 185 and doesn't have a home cooking win against jan.
 
moosaev said:
It’s not a great division. The primary reason Izzy was able to reign for so long was the lack of depth and the lack of truly well rounded fighters. It’s slowly getting better though, which is why Izzy lost and continues to lose. Look at guys who’ve earned title shots, Cannonier, costa….in any of the truly great divisions (BW,FW,LW) they wouldn’t have sniffed a TS outside of a fluke scenario. Even today, ass fighters like Sean Strickland have won the belt and fought in 3 title fights. He’s not even Dan Hooker level as a fighter lol.
izzy and whittaker faced the weakest MW ever. romero was actualy the best fighter but he was 40. costa, vettori, cannonier and brunson were good but nothing more, and now they are either out of the company or barely in the top10 soon to be washed
"slowly getting better" is a understatement, we now have grapplers and khamzat, allen, borralho and hernandez
strikers like shara, kopylov, robocop, mvp, hermansson

also comparing MW with BW, FW and LW makes no sense, smaller fighters are more skilled by design, theres no way to actually compare strickland to dan hooker, and to say that dan would beat him at size parity just cause his striking game is more wellrounded is wishful thinking, a lot of guys in mw have "more wellrounded striking game" than strickland and wouldnt beat him in a fight
i bet that at size parity hooker would hit a lot of air and lose a clear dec

by the way, LW has a BIG drop off bellow the top3. paddy the baddy is a borderline top10 with WMMA level striking

MW, BW and FW are the best divisions in the UFC right now
 
mister piscadinha said:
izzy and whittaker faced the weakest MW ever. romero was actualy the best fighter but he was 40. costa, vettori, cannonier and brunson were good but nothing more, and now they are either out of the company or barely in the top10 soon to be washed
"slowly getting better" is a understatement, we now have grapplers and khamzat, allen, borralho and hernandez
strikers like shara, kopylov, robocop, mvp, hermansson

also comparing MW with BW, FW and LW makes no sense, smaller fighters are more skilled by design, theres no way to actually compare strickland to dan hooker, and to say that dan would beat him at size parity just cause his striking game is more wellrounded is wishful thinking, a lot of guys in mw have "more wellrounded striking game" than strickland and wouldnt beat him in a fight
i bet that at size parity hooker would hit a lot of air and lose a clear dec

by the way, LW has a BIG drop off bellow the top3. paddy the baddy is a borderline top10 with WMMA level striking

MW, BW and FW are the best divisions in the UFC right now
LW is still a great division, the problem is that the UFC is clogging the top of the division up with over the hill fighters like DP, Gaethje, Chandler, etc. None of those guys should be in the top 5-7. The younger fighters should’ve been methodically moved up the rankings over the last 3 years. Dana fucked that up big time. Matching Chandler vs Tsaryukyan is a perfect case in point. Nobody wants or needs that, there are at least 7 LW who would make a more compelling matchup with Arman.
 
