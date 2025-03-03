  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Am I crazy or does it feel like we had less eyepokes with the new gloves??

Do you guys feel the same way?

  • Yeah, maybe they did reduce pokes

    Votes: 2 40.0%

  • Nothing is different. You’re just imagining it.

    Votes: 3 60.0%
  • Total voters
    5
Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Dreyga_King of Sherbums

Your Poster of The Year 2024
Platinum Member
Joined
Nov 14, 2019
Messages
22,651
Reaction score
49,797
So I haven’t looked at any numbers. I’m just going off the feels here. When am I the only one who feels like they were less pokes with the new gloves?

Cause recently I feel like we’re just getting a bunch more pokes. It feels like we are back where we started at.
 
Although we're getting a lot of eyepokes right now, I do remember that, at the time, it certainly felt like changing to the new gloves increased the amount of eye pokes from the old gloves.

Maybe the problem is what everyone has been saying this whole time, a lack of accountability for fighters doing them and refs not calling them
 
Dreyga_King of Sherbums said:
So I haven’t looked at any numbers. I’m just going off the feels here. When am I the only one who feels like they were less pokes with the new gloves?

Cause recently I feel like we’re just getting a bunch more pokes. It feels like we are back where we started at.
Click to expand...

We're still using the new gloves, no?

UFC said they were doing new gloves for Apex and fight nights and old gloves for PPVs while they decide which to keep. They said they were making the decision in Feb.

Did they say they chose or something?

EDIT: nvm. I see they say they went back to the old gloves.

Those new gloves didn't really stop eye pokes. I remember we had a heap on the first card they were used lol.
 
I am still not certain if we are back to the old gloves on fight nights?

Right before the years end Dana was asked about it and said PPVs get the old gloves but because the old gloves were in short supply it was going to take a few months before all events would have them.
 
I don't think the new gloves are causing it. I think all the coaches/fighters are coming around to the concept that if they won't punish it that they are only hurting themselves by not using them.
 
xhaydenx said:
We're still using the new gloves, no?

UFC said they were doing new gloves for Apex and fight nights and old gloves for PPVs while they decide which to keep. They said they were making the decision in Feb.

Did they say they chose or something?

EDIT: nvm. I see they say they went back to the old gloves.

Those new gloves didn't really stop eye pokes. I remember we had a heap on the first card they were used lol.
Click to expand...
Dana said that they would still have to use the "new gloves" for a few of the remaining cards of 2024 because they ran out of stock on the "Old Gloves" So I am pretty sure they are all stocked up now and are exclusively back to the old gloves. JBG Bless! I'd rather have an eye poke here and there over a bunch of shitty decisions that we were getting withe the new ones.
 
Last edited:
usernamee said:
I am still not certain if we are back to the old gloves on fight nights?

Right before the years end Dana was asked about it and said PPVs get the old gloves but because the old gloves were in short supply it was going to take a few months before all events would have them.
Click to expand...
see post #9
 
So I imagine fighters get brand new gloves every time? Man they would go through a ton of gloves if they are only used once. I wonder if they recycle the materials to keep making more or are they just trash after the fight?
 
BEATDOWNS said:
Dana said that they would still have to use the "new gloves" for a few of the remaining cards of 2024 because they ran out of stock on the "Old Gloves" So I am pretty sure they are all stocked up now and are exclusively back to the old gloves. JBG Bless! I'd rather have an eye poke here and there over a bunch of shitty decisions that we were getting withe the new ones.
Click to expand...

I didn't mind the new gloves. I was making a killing betting on fights to go the distance lol.

To be honest though, the results for me haven't really changed much as yet.
 
BEATDOWNS said:
So I imagine fighters get brand new gloves every time? Man they would go through a ton of gloves if they are only used once. I wonder if they recycle the materials to keep making more or are they just trash after the fight?
Click to expand...
I think that's a big reason for pokes too. People train with broken-in gloves, most likely. You get more resistance than you're used to closing your fist with brand new gloves. But getting brand new gloves is the only way to go, which is why fighters need to be held more responsible for not doing more to prevent their hands being open
 
xhaydenx said:
We're still using the new gloves, no?

UFC said they were doing new gloves for Apex and fight nights and old gloves for PPVs while they decide which to keep. They said they were making the decision in Feb.

Did they say they chose or something?

EDIT: nvm. I see they say they went back to the old gloves.

Those new gloves didn't really stop eye pokes. I remember we had a heap on the first card they were used lol.
Click to expand...
At the time of launch, the current gloves were aimed at stopping eye pokes, didnt work, then the "new new" gloves didnt help on any aspect other than probably being cheaper for the UFC, they seemed smaller/lighter than the current ones, rumour has it that it was Jones who didnt liked them and they went back to please him, which i doubt it, but who knows the real reason, the UFC needs to go to something similar to the Pride glove or iirc Trevor Whittman also designed a glove that is supposed to help a lot, but the UFC isnt interested in it, i guess it would only affect them if the big draws start losing fights where eye pokes were a huge factor, AC doesnt punish fouls as they should, its on them honestly.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Dreyga_King of Sherbums
  • Poll Poll
Are We Just Cool With Manon Getting Screwed Over For Weili vs Valentina?
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
Luffy
L

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,495
Messages
56,968,975
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top