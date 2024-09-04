Am I crazy for thinking Aspinall/Ankalaev are about to get screwed out of a TS?

BjPenn2017

BjPenn2017

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Oct 31, 2016
Messages
10,729
Reaction score
4,324
Seems like the writing is on the wall for Jones/Pereira fight at HW. Pereira going for a third title, Jones gets a true retirement fight to go out on and the UFC gets a marketable super fight as long as selling PPVs to casuals goes.

Unless things go horribly wrong in there upcoming fights I think it’s quite possible. Ankalaev is fighting Rakic, and literally no one outside of sherdog knows or cares about Tom Aspinall.
 
If it's gonna be because of Jones vs Pereira then i'm okay with that screwing and you are underestimating Rakic btw
 
Brigfa2 said:
If it's gonna be because of Jones vs Pereira then i'm okay with that screwing and you are underestimating Rakic btw
Click to expand...

Not underestimating he is definitely a dangerous fight and exactly why they made it, they want Ank out of the picture so there’s no clear contender at LHW
 
Why do you think Mick Maynard chose Rakic? He’s a very tough stylistic matchup for Ank.
 
I can see it happening too. Imagine If Periera Beat DDP and called out Jones.

Imagine. The UFC would never pass it up.
 
I think that is actually the population opinion rather than the a weird opinion
 
Jackonfire said:
Pereira is dropping back down and knocking DDP out. Aspinall is going to blow his knee out again making tiktok vids and the Jones vs Stipe fight will go ahead as planned.
Click to expand...
RockyLockridge said:
I can see it happening too. Imagine If Periera Beat DDP and called out Jones.

Imagine. The UFC would never pass it up.
Click to expand...

King of africa, submission round 2 😎
 
Jones is done after Stipe.

Also i dont think Alex is a bigger fight than Aspinall at this point. Especially if Tom wins another fight in the meantime.
 
Alex will fight the true champ after that has been decided. I am not buying that they are going to continue this situation without first unifying the title.

So, no one outside of Sherdog knows who Tom is? I don't think that is quite accurate. Go knock on the doors of 50 random houses and ask them if they know who Tom Aspinall is.
 
Ankalaev has already been screwed out of a title shot. And it'll probably continue.

The most likely scenario is that Jones retires after the Stipe fight, Aspinall gets elevated to undisputed champion, and his next fight is Alex.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Ankalaev has already been screwed out of a title shot. And it'll probably continue.

The most likely scenario is that Jones retires after the Stipe fight, Aspinall gets elevated to undisputed champion, and his next fight is Alex.
Click to expand...
Well that'll leave ankalaev for either an interim title shot, or a vacant title shot.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Ankalaev has already been screwed out of a title shot. And it'll probably continue.

The most likely scenario is that Jones retires after the Stipe fight, Aspinall gets elevated to undisputed champion, and his next fight is Alex.
Click to expand...
Anks management team screwed him out of a title shot by wasting a year with Walker fights.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

blaseblase
Will the UFC allow Jones to hold onto the belt and duck Aspinall for two consecutive fights?
3 4 5
Replies
90
Views
2K
Psychojoe86
P
Captain Herb
News Calls intensify for Jones to be stripped, DJ weighs in. Blaydes says Jones is all talk, he and Tom are fighting for the real belt.
4 5 6
Replies
117
Views
8K
ferrisjso
ferrisjso
Ludwig von Mises
My concerns about Big Tom Aspinall as a FAN
2
Replies
25
Views
982
Oscar Madison
Oscar Madison
650lb Sumo
If Jones - Miocic goes ahead, how long is it since there was a more illegitimate HW title fight?
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BowserJr
BowserJr
Captain Herb
Jon Jones is trying to Conor the HW division
2 3
Replies
53
Views
2K
BigOlJeet
BigOlJeet

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,534
Messages
56,130,768
Members
175,078
Latest member
SirZephyrVII

Share this page

Back
Top