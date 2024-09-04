Am I crazy for thinking Aspinall/Ankalaev are about to get screwed out of a TS?

BjPenn2017
Seems like the writing is on the wall for Jones/Pereira fight at HW. Pereira going for a third title, Jones gets a true retirement fight to go out on and the UFC gets a marketable super fight as long as selling PPVs to casuals goes.
Unless things go horribly wrong in there upcoming fights I think it’s quite possible. Ankalaev is fighting Rakic, and literally no one outside of sherdog knows or cares about Tom Aspinall.
