Neither tbh



I feel like Jon did everything in his power to not have to face Tom Aspinall, as he should cause he is an old man after all



However, I don't know why I'm surprised because I agreed that Ilia needs to fight more, but come on, yes, they have to make it fair for Islam and everything but everyone wants the Ilia fight, Dana White will once again say, "We give the fans what they want" meanwhile we keep losing fights as big as these (Tom Jon, Islam Ilia etc.)



Now there is news that Islam declined the fight



WDYM Declined? A champion should'nt be able to decline a fight, you don't let fighters pick and choose who they're gonna fight



That's your job as a matchmaker



But, even though I don't think Ilia deserves a title shot until he beats a good opponent at lightweight; I still think there's a lot more that could be done when it comes to making better fights and not letting champions pick and choose who they want to fight and instead the matchmakers doing that



Fight or strip, not fight or pick easiest guy or strip; that's how it should be



Even if in Islam's case I don't think Ilia deserves the title shot, still, that should be the matchmakers rejecting the Ilia fight because it's not justified, the champions shouldn't be the ones picking fights or having the option to decline fights without serious injury