Always remember that one of Alex's martial Art shidoshi is Senzo Seagal

Guys like prime Segal and Michael Jai White would destroy fighters in a real confrontation due to techniques that fighters don't train, thus giving the TMA fighter the element of surprise, which is all they need in such a scenario.

MJW literally clowned Jones in the standup for this very reason, but admitted that a lot of the techniques he used to do that, wouldn't work if they fought again, and that he would get destroyed if they grappled. But if we're talking about a spontaneous street fighter scenario then high level TMA wins almost every time as the encounters are short and intense.
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
And here we go
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
Only thing Stephen Seagull destroys is a bag of potato chips🐷
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
What would Seagal do in a street fight against a real fighter who won't throw themselves across the mat to make it look like Steve has tossed them with ease?
 
Sensei Steven would still clean up in MMA if it was truly no holds barred.

But knowing how pure he is in the way of Buddha, I doubt he would enter.
 
falconnnnn-puuuuuunch


This dude smokes all the ufc champs at once
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
gr8 b8 m8 8/8
 
AndrewGolota48 said:
"How to never be taken seriously again, by AndrewGolota48"
 
Morris88 said:
What would Seagal do in a street fight against a real fighter who won't throw themselves across the mat to make it look like Steve has tossed them with ease?
Click to expand...

I agree that his Aikido wouldn't be much use, but if you watch the video with Poatan or much of his older stuff you will see that he cross trains in disciples across the board.

Same with MJW, they are life long martial artists that have done their best to evolve over decades. In the case of MJW he has even maintained incredible athleticism into old age, Segal is far past it physically but in his prime would be a problem as well at 6'4".

This isn't the same thing as some one dimensional Kung Fu master stereotype that you have in your head.
 
