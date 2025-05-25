Always remember that one of Alex's martial Art shidoshi is Senzo Seagal

ShaggyDoyle
White Belt
@White
- Joined
- Feb 13, 2025
- Messages
- 50
- Reaction score
- 146
And here we goGuys like prime Segal and Michael Jai White would destroy fighters in a real confrontation due to techniques that fighters don't train, thus giving the TMA fighter the element of surprise, which is all they need in such a scenario.
MJW literally clowned Jones in the standup for this very reason, but admitted that a lot of the techniques he used to do that, wouldn't work if they fought again, and that he would get destroyed if they grappled. But if we're talking about a spontaneous street fighter scenario then high level TMA wins almost every time as the encounters and short and intense.
Only thing Stephen Seagull destroys is a bag of potato chipsGuys like prime Segal and Michael Jai White would destroy fighters in a real confrontation due to techniques that fighters don't train, thus giving the TMA fighter the element of surprise, which is all they need in such a scenario.
MJW literally clowned Jones in the standup for this very reason, but admitted that a lot of the techniques he used to do that, wouldn't work if they fought again, and that he would get destroyed if they grappled. But if we're talking about a spontaneous street fighter scenario then high level TMA wins almost every time as the encounters and short and intense.
Guys like prime Segal and Michael Jai White would destroy fighters in a real confrontation due to techniques that fighters don't train, thus giving the TMA fighter the element of surprise, which is all they need in such a scenario.
MJW literally clowned Jones in the standup for this very reason, but admitted that a lot of the techniques he used to do that, wouldn't work if they fought again, and that he would get destroyed if they grappled. But if we're talking about a spontaneous street fighter scenario then high level TMA wins almost every time as the encounters are short and intense.
gr8 b8 m8 8/8Guys like prime Segal and Michael Jai White would destroy fighters in a real confrontation due to techniques that fighters don't train, thus giving the TMA fighter the element of surprise, which is all they need in such a scenario.
MJW literally clowned Jones in the standup for this very reason, but admitted that a lot of the techniques he used to do that, wouldn't work if they fought again, and that he would get destroyed if they grappled. But if we're talking about a spontaneous street fighter scenario then high level TMA wins almost every time as the encounters are short and intense.
Guys like prime Segal and Michael Jai White would destroy fighters in a real confrontation due to techniques that fighters don't train, thus giving the TMA fighter the element of surprise, which is all they need in such a scenario.
MJW literally clowned Jones in the standup for this very reason, but admitted that a lot of the techniques he used to do that, wouldn't work if they fought again, and that he would get destroyed if they grappled. But if we're talking about a spontaneous street fighter scenario then high level TMA wins almost every time as the encounters are short and intense.
What would Seagal do in a street fight against a real fighter who won't throw themselves across the mat to make it look like Steve has tossed them with ease?