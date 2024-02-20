alternative endings to TV shows AKA Better Call Toasty

toasty

toasty

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
886
Reaction score
1,027
So just finished Better Call Saul and there will be spoilers aplenty below----

while I don't think I could beat vice gilligan in a marathon or a sprint or a half sprint, i do have a great kick at the end of losing races and I think I have a better ending in mind than he chose.

So I liked the ending with

SPOILER



Jimmy rejecting the Saul persona and willingly taking on the extended punishment and then the final moment sharing a cigarette in prison with a dejected and disgraced but free Kim Wexler.....

I feel they failed to make use of the weird almost magical qualities of the Salamanca assassins. Like the way the candle flame flickers before Lalo show up in their apartment etc.

So in my alternate ending--- Saul does his amazing haggling job, gets the sentence reduced to 7 years, we have a couple of quick scenes of him in the jail house doing some lawyering for the inmates to avoid beatings, etc. We see an older Saul released from prison, settling into an semi honest job, he's in his crappy office, on the phone with Kim trying to patch things up with her, we see a customer's hand pushing open the door, we see Saul look up his face dropping from hopeful to fearful. He says "Run Kim, run and don't stop running" and the last shot of the series is the tip of the cowboy boots the cousins wore.

Now I would like to hear other people's ideas for alternative endings to other shows. I know we got some creative people up in here like @koquerelle @StonedLemur @Zer @Fedorgasm etc.

So I'm hoping a few of you will put a bit of thought and little time typing and give me your best ideas.
 

Attachments

  • boots.JPG
    boots.JPG
    20 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
I don't watch TV, but I occasionally catch shows like Peaky Blinders which I haven't even finished...never watched the Game of Thrones or Sopranos, Loved Boardwalk Empire.

I made it a few episodes into Breaking Bad and got bored.

I like movies...you start them, and finish them.

I don't have the patience to follow a show for years lol
 
StonedLemur said:
I don't watch TV, but I occasionally catch shows like Peaky Blinders which I haven't even finished...never watched the Game of Thrones or Sopranos, Loved Boardwalk Empire.

I made it a few episodes into Breaking Bad and got bored.

I like movies...you start them, and finish them.

I don't have the patience to follow a show for years lol
Click to expand...
so alt ending a movie...what am I barney fucking fife? this is mayberry, do what you like...
 
How about actual alternate endings that were planned, but didn't end up getting made?

Ex. The original ending to Pretty Woman had Gere kicking her out of his car (and his life) and throwing $3000 on the street.
 
toasty said:
so alt ending a movie...what am I barney fucking fife? this is mayberry, do what you like...
Click to expand...
Alternate ending to Blood on Blood out, where Paco helps Miklo and ends up a foot soldier.

All while Cruzito becomes a millionaire selling his art and shuns Miklo and Paco.
 
StonedLemur said:
I don't watch TV, but I occasionally catch shows like Peaky Blinders which I haven't even finished...never watched the Game of Thrones or Sopranos, Loved Boardwalk Empire.

I made it a few episodes into Breaking Bad and got bored.

I like movies...you start them, and finish them.

I don't have the patience to follow a show for years lol
Click to expand...

I almost turned off Breaking Bad after the first few eps...glad I stuck with it.
 
Another one that is hard to find evidence of on the internet these days; David Chase originally intended to have "Kennedy and Heidi" be the final episode of the series, but was over-ruled by the network.

Note: Chase has changed his story A LOT in the last 17 years, especially after the prequel was greenlit. Before then (2019), he refused to even acknowledge Tony as dead, but now claims it was the plan all along.
 
if you want to go down the soprano rabbit hole, and I do like going down rabbit holes, wouldn't it have been an emotionally powerful ending if Tony survived the attempted assassination but Meadow was killed in the struggle.

Tony, a person already struggling with mental health, violence, and his family's legacy would have had to deal with the fact that his choices lead to the death of his good child. If you wanted to leave it on a downer, you couldn't top that outcome.

I mean nobody would've blinked it AJ got hit, but Meadow???? That would've crushed him.

I personally liked how it ended and the ambiguity of it after my initial reaction of "holy fuck the tv broke now?"

PS- I never bothered to watch the many saints...is it worth it? I hated el camino...
 
toasty said:
So just finished Better Call Saul and there will be spoilers aplenty below----

while I don't think I could beat vice gilligan in a marathon or a sprint or a half sprint, i do have a great kick at the end of losing races and I think I have a better ending in mind than he chose.

So I liked the ending with

SPOILER



Jimmy rejecting the Saul persona and willingly taking on the extended punishment and then the final moment sharing a cigarette in prison with a dejected and disgraced but free Kim Wexler.....

I feel they failed to make use of the weird almost magical qualities of the Salamanca assassins. Like the way the candle flame flickers before Lalo show up in their apartment etc.

So in my alternate ending--- Saul does his amazing haggling job, gets the sentence reduced to 7 years, we have a couple of quick scenes of him in the jail house doing some lawyering for the inmates to avoid beatings, etc. We see an older Saul released from prison, settling into an semi honest job, he's in his crappy office, on the phone with Kim trying to patch things up with her, we see a customer's hand pushing open the door, we see Saul look up his face dropping from hopeful to fearful. He says "Run Kim, run and don't stop running" and the last shot of the series is the tip of the cowboy boots the cousins wore.

Now I would like to hear other people's ideas for alternative endings to other shows. I know we got some creative people up in here like @koquerelle @StonedLemur @Zer @Fedorgasm etc.

So I'm hoping a few of you will put a bit of thought and little time typing and give me your best ideas.
Click to expand...

Doesn't really give Jimmy an arc if he just kind keeps talking his way out of trouble and then dies.
 
Good lord imagine if the sopranos ended with medow getting hit while missing Tony. It would have been epic. Left you knowing the show would have to come back as a movie or something.
 
toasty said:
if you want to go down the soprano rabbit hole, and I do like going down rabbit holes, wouldn't it have been an emotionally powerful ending if Tony survived the attempted assassination but Meadow was killed in the struggle.

Tony, a person already struggling with mental health, violence, and his family's legacy would have had to deal with the fact that his choices lead to the death of his good child. If you wanted to leave it on a downer, you couldn't top that outcome.

I mean nobody would've blinked it AJ got hit, but Meadow???? That would've crushed him.

I personally liked how it ended and the ambiguity of it after my initial reaction of "holy fuck the tv broke now?"

PS- I never bothered to watch the many saints...is it worth it? I hated el camino...
Click to expand...

Yeah wasn't that called Godfather 3?
 
Imagine the follow up Tony on the warpath. His relationship with Karmela going sideways. His son pulling his head out of his ass and decides to help plot revenge making Karmela more angry at Tony for letting him get involved in The life. Imagine if it's not who they think but the Russians taking revenge for past beefs
 
How I Met Your Mother

The mother shows up on the last episode, says, "I’m one bad Mother!!!!” And guns Ted down with a machine gun, with special effects that look right out of Total Recall. Barney then bangs the mother. Ted talking to the kids was him on his deathbed talking to the kids of his would be killer who were sent to finish the job at the hospital. The last scene they put a pillow over his face and everything goes black.
 
Last edited:
toasty said:
So just finished Better Call Saul and there will be spoilers aplenty below----

while I don't think I could beat vice gilligan in a marathon or a sprint or a half sprint, i do have a great kick at the end of losing races and I think I have a better ending in mind than he chose.

So I liked the ending with

SPOILER



Jimmy rejecting the Saul persona and willingly taking on the extended punishment and then the final moment sharing a cigarette in prison with a dejected and disgraced but free Kim Wexler.....

I feel they failed to make use of the weird almost magical qualities of the Salamanca assassins. Like the way the candle flame flickers before Lalo show up in their apartment etc.

So in my alternate ending--- Saul does his amazing haggling job, gets the sentence reduced to 7 years, we have a couple of quick scenes of him in the jail house doing some lawyering for the inmates to avoid beatings, etc. We see an older Saul released from prison, settling into an semi honest job, he's in his crappy office, on the phone with Kim trying to patch things up with her, we see a customer's hand pushing open the door, we see Saul look up his face dropping from hopeful to fearful. He says "Run Kim, run and don't stop running" and the last shot of the series is the tip of the cowboy boots the cousins wore.

Now I would like to hear other people's ideas for alternative endings to other shows. I know we got some creative people up in here like @koquerelle @StonedLemur @Zer @Fedorgasm etc.

So I'm hoping a few of you will put a bit of thought and little time typing and give me your best ideas.
Click to expand...
Saul is released early from prison for good behavior. After he is released from prison he gets a new identity and converts to Judaism. He becomes a P.I. and a consultant for large law firms
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,081
Messages
55,120,359
Members
174,622
Latest member
DrederickH8m

Share this page

Back
Top