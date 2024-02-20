alternative endings to TV shows AKA Better Call Toasty

if you want to go down the soprano rabbit hole, and I do like going down rabbit holes, wouldn't it have been an emotionally powerful ending if Tony survived the attempted assassination but Meadow was killed in the struggle.



Tony, a person already struggling with mental health, violence, and his family's legacy would have had to deal with the fact that his choices lead to the death of his good child. If you wanted to leave it on a downer, you couldn't top that outcome.



I mean nobody would've blinked it AJ got hit, but Meadow???? That would've crushed him.



I personally liked how it ended and the ambiguity of it after my initial reaction of "holy fuck the tv broke now?"



PS- I never bothered to watch the many saints...is it worth it? I hated el camino...