alternative endings to TV shows AKA Better Call Toasty

So just finished Better Call Saul and there will be spoilers aplenty below----
while I don't think I could beat vice gilligan in a marathon or a sprint or a half sprint, i do have a great kick at the end of losing races and I think I have a better ending in mind than he chose.
So I liked the ending with
SPOILER
Jimmy rejecting the Saul persona and willingly taking on the extended punishment and then the final moment sharing a cigarette in prison with a dejected and disgraced but free Kim Wexler.....
I feel they failed to make use of the weird almost magical qualities of the Salamanca assassins. Like the way the candle flame flickers before Lalo show up in their apartment etc.
So in my alternate ending--- Saul does his amazing haggling job, gets the sentence reduced to 7 years, we have a couple of quick scenes of him in the jail house doing some lawyering for the inmates to avoid beatings, etc. We see an older Saul released from prison, settling into an semi honest job, he's in his crappy office, on the phone with Kim trying to patch things up with her, we see a customer's hand pushing open the door, we see Saul look up his face dropping from hopeful to fearful. He says "Run Kim, run and don't stop running" and the last shot of the series is the tip of the cowboy boots the cousins wore.
Now I would like to hear other people's ideas for alternative endings to other shows. I know we got some creative people up in here like @koquerelle @StonedLemur @Zer @Fedorgasm etc.
So I'm hoping a few of you will put a bit of thought and little time typing and give me your best ideas.
