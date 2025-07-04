Alright Mokaev Has Learned His Lesson or Whatever Let Him Come Back

Gabe
Feb 8, 2015
12,878
8,104
Or should he take another pointless fight against someone a couple leagues below him? This is crazy he is now 15-0. He won his two fights in the regional scene and he is 7-0 in the UFC and not even 25 years old in a division that is close to being literally void of contenders. Has solid win over top 5 Kape and other good names. We can’t know if he’s gonna be a pain in the UFC’s ass again or not until they re sign him and he “won some fights” outside the org. Him vs. Joshua Van could bring some needed excitement and rejuvenation to the division.