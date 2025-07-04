Alright Mokaev Has Learned His Lesson or Whatever Let Him Come Back

Or should he take another pointless fight against someone a couple leagues below him? This is crazy he is now 15-0. He won his two fights in the regional scene and he is 7-0 in the UFC and not even 25 years old in a division that is close to being literally void of contenders. Has solid win over top 5 Kape and other good names. We can’t know if he’s gonna be a pain in the UFC’s ass again or not until they re sign him and he “won some fights” outside the org. Him vs. Joshua Van could bring some needed excitement and rejuvenation to the division.
 
I mean we're getting close, it's almost been a full year since his last UFC fight, but I don't see the UFC rushing to get the guy back in when the Flyweight division has more exciting guys. Mokaev is sort of like a last pick for who they'd want as champ, especially now.
 
No matter what. Dana will make him work his way up the ladder again.
 
I didn't even notice him out of the rotation of fighters in the division. He's young and there are plenty of places for him to fight and learn he isn't special enough to be a jackass and get coveted fights in the UFC.
 
I didn't even notice him out of the rotation of fighters in the division. He's young and there are plenty of places for him to fight and learn he isn't special enough to be a jackass and get coveted fights in the UFC.
Hopefully he's learned that he can't behave like a *unt, unless he's holding a belt 🚫🏆
 
