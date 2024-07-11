Alright guys I've got to collect some Data

Official

Official

OT Newcomer of the Year 2017 Nominee
@purple
Joined
Oct 21, 2016
Messages
1,588
Reaction score
583
One of the mods (I can't remember which one) put me in charge of getting some nominees for the upcoming Sherdog End of year awards. Some of these categories seem mean spirited but I think it must be like a "roast" type ceremony where they all love the person at the end. I don't know, I'm not going to win any of these categories.

So feel free to nominate people for these awards.


1. Worst Poster
2. Biggest Fucking Idiot
3. Poster you wouldn't care if they got kidnapped
4. Poster who ruins everything
 
Official said:
One of the mods (I can't remember which one) put me in charge of getting some nominees for the upcoming Sherdog End of year awards. Some of these categories seem mean spirited but I think it must be like a "roast" type ceremony where they all love the person at the end. I don't know, I'm not going to win any of these categories.

So feel free to nominate people for these awards.


1. Worst Poster
2. Biggest Fucking Idiot
3. Poster you wouldn't care if they got kidnapped
4. Poster who ruins everything
Click to expand...


1. @Official
2. @Official
3. @Official
4. @Official

Believe in yourself sherbro
 
Damn homie, you'd better pack a lunch for that job.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

GiganticMeat
I've come to collect
Replies
5
Views
188
Mammothman
Mammothman
ralphc1
News Elon Musk finally got it up. Starship that is.
2 3 4
Replies
71
Views
3K
ralphc1
ralphc1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,557
Messages
55,833,670
Members
174,952
Latest member
dougstar17

Share this page

Back
Top