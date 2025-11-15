Alright guys I got the surgery done (hemmeroidectomy) today is the 3rd day of recovery/hell on earth

I have cried like a little girl for a substantial amount of time, the dumbass doctor didn’t give me adequate pain meds until the 2nd day (because I take suboxone from Opioid misuse and it takes a large dose of painkillers to overcome the effects of suboxones binding on your opioid receptors meaning the painkillers weren’t working until they gave me some Xanax and toradol) This pain is seriously no joke, for the last two days I could not find a comfortable position and could not sleep. I have to take laxatives to try and poop easier I haven’t gotten anything out yet and it bleeds. Laying on my side is particularly painful, I have to apply numbing/cooling cream to the area which is sutured up. I’m still bleeding, not allowed to share my bed with my pit bulls at the moment.

If you guys have hemmeroids seriously go get them treated ASAP you DONT want to go through what I’ve been through these last couple days. It is extremely brutally painful although I’m starting to feel a little bit better (there was no way I was writing any paragraphs until the 3rd day in. The doctor told me I had the maximum amount of Roids a person can have, 3 stage 4 swollen hemmeroids that would not retreat back into the body. Wish me luck, pray for me to recover well, I’m 32 I have one last run to get into the UFC flyweight division after this. That is the plan. Love you guys. No homo.