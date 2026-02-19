Eusung
Scroll on X and half the posts are some lame AI video usually titled "Hollywood is SO COOKED" and it's some video game quality video featuring something like:
MCU Thanos vs Hugh Jackman Wolverine
MCU Cap vs Batman
DCEU Superman vs Homelander
Etc etc. Most of them look straight out of a videogame, since videogames have already been doing this shit for ages - ie, Terminator and Robocop being in Mortal Kombat games, Marvel vs Capcom.
I never even seek out superhero content on social media so it comes across as really random and forced.
