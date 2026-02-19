Movies Already sick of AI superhero videos on X

Scroll on X and half the posts are some lame AI video usually titled "Hollywood is SO COOKED" and it's some video game quality video featuring something like:

MCU Thanos vs Hugh Jackman Wolverine
MCU Cap vs Batman
DCEU Superman vs Homelander

Etc etc. Most of them look straight out of a videogame, since videogames have already been doing this shit for ages - ie, Terminator and Robocop being in Mortal Kombat games, Marvel vs Capcom.

I never even seek out superhero content on social media so it comes across as really random and forced.
 
soon you wont be able to tell

and soon they'll be even better than anything Hollywood can put out

 
Amazing that the stock markets around the world is being propped up by trillions in days centers producing shitty AI videos
 
And why is the AI celebrity porn so horrible?

They give everyone gigantic tits, even if the real celebrity has small tits. It ruins the sense of realism.

They could at least try to mimick her actual body.

It's like the one good use for AI and they screw it up.
 
