ga_ninja
Some I love me some Golden Corral breakfast buffets the made to order omlette with steak amazing. So I was waiting in line for my omy when some asshole goes “can my kid cut you it’s her birthday?” Hell no she can wait like everybody else he then proceeds to get loud calling me an asshole and that I’m fucking up his daughters birthday. The staff saw the whole thing and did nothing… am I in the wrong?