  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Food & Drink Almost got into a fight at Golden Corral

ga_ninja

ga_ninja

I’m the real Burger King
@purple
Joined
Dec 18, 2015
Messages
1,981
Reaction score
35
Some I love me some Golden Corral breakfast buffets the made to order omlette with steak amazing. So I was waiting in line for my omy when some asshole goes “can my kid cut you it’s her birthday?” Hell no she can wait like everybody else he then proceeds to get loud calling me an asshole and that I’m fucking up his daughters birthday. The staff saw the whole thing and did nothing… am I in the wrong?
 
He wasn’t asking for the whole family to cut in front of you. It was a chance to make a little girl feel special on her birthday with some kindness from a stranger. Instead you helped her to see that random kindness doesn’t exist and bring out a lousy side of her dad that probably made the rest of the morning uncomfortable.

Well done ole boy, I hope you enjoyed those critical 3 minutes it took for them to cook your steak and omelet.
 
ga_ninja said:
Some I love me some Golden Corral breakfast buffets the made to order omlette with steak amazing. So I was waiting in line for my omy when some asshole goes “can my kid cut you it’s her birthday?” Hell no she can wait like everybody else he then proceeds to get loud calling me an asshole and that I’m fucking up his daughters birthday. The staff saw the whole thing and did nothing… am I in the wrong?
Click to expand...
You sound fat

And poor

And angry

me-when-i-log-back-onto-discord-and-check-mml2disc-announcements-only-to-see-nothing-angry.gif
 
ga_ninja said:
Some I love me some Golden Corral breakfast buffets the made to order omlette with steak amazing. So I was waiting in line for my omy when some asshole goes “can my kid cut you it’s her birthday?” Hell no she can wait like everybody else he then proceeds to get loud calling me an asshole and that I’m fucking up his daughters birthday. The staff saw the whole thing and did nothing… am I in the wrong?
Click to expand...
Ok, let's get down to brass tax tacks here. If you rev up this gimmick again, you're done. I'm not interested in doing this dance again.
 
Last edited:
Speedy1 said:
He wasn’t asking for the whole family to cut in front of you. It was a chance to make a little girl feel special on her birthday with some kindness from a stranger. Instead you helped her to see that random kindness doesn’t exist and bring out a lousy side of her dad that probably made the rest of the morning uncomfortable.

Well done ole boy, I hope you enjoyed those critical 3 minutes it took for them to cook your steak and omelet.
Click to expand...
People lie…
 
Could have been worse, TS. You could have lost your shit and put that little girl in a D'arce choke. Way to show some restraint!
 
I went into a Golden Corral once and it looked disgusting. So I left.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,100
Messages
57,645,193
Members
175,788
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top