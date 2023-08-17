Mack Yancy
https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-pr...e-2020-election-result-was-fraudule-rcna90145
Three-in-10 Americans still believe President Joe Biden won his 2020 election only due to voter fraud, a new poll shows — a durable number that highlights the disconnect on one of the foundational issues facing American democracy.
A new Monmouth poll finds 30% of respondents believe Biden's victory came thanks to voter fraud, while 59% say he won the election "fair and square." That share is virtually unchanged in Monmouth's polling since November of 2020 — the share of Americans who believe it remained between 32% and 29%.
How much of Sherdog War Room believes this too, do you think? More than a third or less?
