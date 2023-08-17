Elections Almost a third of Americans still believe the 2020 election result was fraudulent

https://www.nbcnews.com/meet-the-pr...e-2020-election-result-was-fraudule-rcna90145

Three-in-10 Americans still believe President Joe Biden won his 2020 election only due to voter fraud, a new poll shows — a durable number that highlights the disconnect on one of the foundational issues facing American democracy.

A new Monmouth poll finds 30% of respondents believe Biden's victory came thanks to voter fraud, while 59% say he won the election "fair and square." That share is virtually unchanged in Monmouth's polling since November of 2020 — the share of Americans who believe it remained between 32% and 29%.


How much of Sherdog War Room believes this too, do you think? More than a third or less?
 
I don't think it was stolen but I guess I can see how someone could. From the Russia investigation, COVID lying, in the middle of the night losing leads ect. For something that big a CT needs just about facts that are beyond a reasonable doubt for me to believe. I thought right after the election maybe it happened. Trump won't ever admit it especially now with the RICO case.
 
From a betting stand point, something seemed very odd. When counting on election night was supposedly over for the day(Somewhere around 11 PM EST), Trump was a -300 Favorite and Biden was +250.

The very next morning, the odds had completely flipped in Biden's favor with him now being the -300 Fav and Trump the +250 dog.

In the 2016 election, this was completely different with Hillary -500 at 6 PM EST and Trump +350. At around 10 PM that night, Trump was now the huge favorite and Hillary was the underdog and it remained that way over night.

But yeah, I know, mail-in ballots and Covid... Just very different in 2020 compared to 2016.
 
Doesn't anybody remember the 2016 election was also supposed to be rigged? right up until the moment Trump won it.

We saw his cards then. He stuffed them up his sleeve for 4 years, and apparently that's enough to fool 1/3 of Americans.
 
Student loan payoff and the hate for Donald Trump fueled the voting.

I thought before the election Biden was going to win and the election was there to get Trump out of office.

I'm not sure what is gonna happen this time around still have to see how the economy holds together over the next 15 months
 
This shouldn't shock any American honestly.
Look at your co-workers. Look at the idiots when you need customer service or have to interact with somebody at a store or restaurant.
Absolute morons who suck at their jobs. Borderline incompetence.

So a third of the population isn't shocking, if that's true.
Half of the idiots believe everything they hear on any smut filled podcast. Or whatever they see on "reality" TV.
 
Not surprising given that more and more people look to social media, influencers, and ever reinforcing positive feedback echo chamber feeds.
 
I didn't know 1/3 was a majority

1/4 people also believe in every conspiracy they hear so you've lost one
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
From a betting stand point, something seemed very odd. When counting on election night was supposedly over for the day(Somewhere around 11 PM EST), Trump was a -300 Favorite and Biden was +250.

The very next morning, the odds had completely flipped in Biden's favor with him now being the -300 Fav and Trump the +250 dog.

In the 2016 election, this was completely different with Hillary -500 at 6 PM EST and Trump +350. At around 10 PM that night, Trump was now the huge favorite and Hillary was the underdog and it remained that way over night.

But yeah, I know, mail-in ballots and Covid... Just very different in 2020 compared to 2016.
There was nothing odd happening to anyone who chose to be informed.

We knew ahead of time that Trump was telling his supporters not to vote by mail. We knew ahead of time that Democrats were telling their supporters to vote by mail. We knew ahead of time that certain states decided to count mail in ballots last. There was a lot of reporting on this and the expected red mirage. Trump fans chose to ignore these facts and run with their own narrative because their guy winning was more important than maintaining a grip on reality.

Also lol at referencing people gambling. The exact same thing happens on live sports betting. Why would that be odd to you?
 
blaseblase said:
There was nothing odd happening to anyone who chose to be informed.

We knew ahead of time that Trump was telling his supporters not to vote by mail. We knew ahead of time that Democrats were telling their supporters to vote by mail. We knew ahead of time that certain states decided to count mail in ballots last. There was a lot of reporting on this and the expected red mirage. Trump fans chose to ignore these facts and run with their own narrative because their guy winning was more important than maintaining a grip on reality.

Also lol at referencing people gambling. The exact same thing happens on live sports betting. Why would that be odd to you?
Because in 2016, the results were known by midnight. In 2020, we were counting votes for 2+ weeks.
 
