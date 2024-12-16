International Almost 200 Massacre in Haiti over Voodoo!

Haitian gang leader son falls ill and a priest blames voodoo. When his son dies he decides to kill voodoo practitioners. Mostly knives and machetes were used.
 
I remember watching an episode of Gangland on Zoe Pound from Miami, and apparently one of the gang members had some female relative (apparently a voodoo priestess) cast some spell where he could not get caught if he talked to the police. He ended up going to prison for confessing a murder.
 
Don't know if it was your intent, but the use of the exclamation point in the title made me think this was supposed to be a good/fun thing that happened.
 
WTF are you talking about?
 
