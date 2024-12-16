I remember watching an episode of Gangland on Zoe Pound from Miami, and apparently one of the gang members had some female relative (apparently a voodoo priestess) cast some spell where he could not get caught if he talked to the police. He ended up going to prison for confessing a murder.
