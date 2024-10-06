Almeida has broken the all time record for the most fouls in a fight

ColinAlbano said: No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happen all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights. Click to expand...

To be fair, there's no real consequence for eye poking in the UFC. you get a couple minutes off and a stern warning, but they almost never take a point. They should just legalize eye pokes at this point, they clearly have no intention of significant punishment unless you literally scoop your opponents eye out.