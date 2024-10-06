Almeida has broken the all time record for the most fouls in a fight

ColinAlbano
4 fouls in round 2 alone. And yet another 1 foul in round 3. And NOT EVEN A WARNING. LOL
Conor easily has the most by far vs Khababy.
No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happen all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights.
Kneeing a down fighter in the face isn't a serious foul? Conor is and has been and always will be the biggest cheat in Ufc history.No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happens all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights.
There was a warning. The ref hollered at him to fight lol4 fouls in round 2 alone. And yet another 1 foul in round 3. And NOT EVEN A WARNING. LOL
To be fair, there's no real consequence for eye poking in the UFC. you get a couple minutes off and a stern warning, but they almost never take a point. They should just legalize eye pokes at this point, they clearly have no intention of significant punishment unless you literally scoop your opponents eye out.No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happen all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights.
There was a warning. The ref hollered at him to fight lol