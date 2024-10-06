Almeida has broken the all time record for the most fouls in a fight

C

ColinAlbano

White Belt
@White
Joined
Oct 5, 2024
Messages
24
Reaction score
4
4 fouls in round 2 alone. And yet another 1 foul in round 3. And NOT EVEN A WARNING. LOL
 
3oz8xLd9DJq2l2VFtu.webp


Conor easily has the most by far vs Khababy.
 
that's the first fight i've ever watched that had me thinking a ref should be replaced midfight. i mean that was legit dangerous, there was nothing he was going to disallow, i mean not even a warning. serious wtf moment.
 
checktheknuckles said:
3oz8xLd9DJq2l2VFtu.webp


Conor easily has the most by far vs Khababy.
Click to expand...
No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happen all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights.
 
ColinAlbano said:
No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happens all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights.
Click to expand...
Kneeing a down fighter in the face isn't a serious foul? Conor is and has been and always will be the biggest cheat in Ufc history.
 
ColinAlbano said:
No. These were serious ones that always stop the fights when they happen. Conors ones happen all the time and referees are just verbally warning the fighters without stopping the fights.
Click to expand...
To be fair, there's no real consequence for eye poking in the UFC. you get a couple minutes off and a stern warning, but they almost never take a point. They should just legalize eye pokes at this point, they clearly have no intention of significant punishment unless you literally scoop your opponents eye out.
 
Fahcough said:
There was a warning. The ref hollered at him to fight lol
Click to expand...

Didn't he holler as soon as R3 started (presumably because he'd been told to) and then immediately ignore another eyepoke?!

Guy fucking SUCKED!
 
If your not cheating your not really trying to win.
 
You guys are always trying to discredit my boy Jones.



That title is clearly his.


<JonesLaugh>
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA
Fouls in combat sports
Replies
11
Views
220
Fahcough
Fahcough
TheWizard
Media Jailton Almeida calls out Ciryl Gane for UFC Paris
2 3
Replies
58
Views
2K
StonedLemur
StonedLemur

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,248,908
Messages
56,290,459
Members
175,150
Latest member
Eloisa Fernanda Da Silva

Share this page

Back
Top