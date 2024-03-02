ALLOW KNEES DANER

Objectively Correct
Yellow Card
Yellow Card
- Joined
- Mar 29, 2023
- Messages
- 679
- Reaction score
- 1,616
How to stop biochemically* enhanced weightbully fighters from Abdulmanaps school of crotchsniffing?
Stand them up after three seconds.
Allow knees to grounded opponents.
There, I saved this gay ass sport thank me later.
*Biochemically enhanced refers to the fact that theyre training at high altitudes. Im not insinuating anything else.
Stand them up after three seconds.
Allow knees to grounded opponents.
There, I saved this gay ass sport thank me later.
*Biochemically enhanced refers to the fact that theyre training at high altitudes. Im not insinuating anything else.