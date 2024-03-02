ALLOW KNEES DANER

Objectively Correct

Yellow Card

How to stop biochemically* enhanced weightbully fighters from Abdulmanaps school of crotchsniffing?

Stand them up after three seconds.
Allow knees to grounded opponents.

There, I saved this gay ass sport thank me later.

*Biochemically enhanced refers to the fact that theyre training at high altitudes. Im not insinuating anything else.
 
I’m on board with that. Some of these dudes would be toast under pride rules.


Imagine getting protected by rules in a fight? You can essentially shoot with impunity.
 
Allow all the strikes all the time.

Knees
Soccer kicks
Stomps
12-6 hellbows
Purple purples


It's a fight.
 
As long as we all understand..

The rules have zero to do with Dana, or the UFC.
 
Allow Herb Dean to go wild with yellow and red cards like in ONE :D
1 card and you lose like 25% of your purse - fighters be scared to death
 
