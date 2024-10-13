Social *Allegedly* Another failed assassination attempt on Donald trump

This is what happens when mentally unwell people are relentlessly inundated with nonsense about one man every single day from every single outlet.

Time to start prosecuting people.
 
It's Trump's

incindiery nature
His racism
His homophobia
His Islamophobia
His Transphobia
Misoginy

that keeps causing these attempts
 
"Miller was booked for possessing a loaded firearm and a high capacity magazine — and was released after posting $5,000 bail, police records show."

WTF, they let him out already?
 
 
So all these assassins just so happened to be right wing, despite wanting to kill a right wing president and looking exactly how liberals look?

Crazy.
 
emefer said:
Miller is believed to be a member of a rightwing anti-government organization, according to Bianco, and was plotting to kill Trump.
One of those right wingers with Kamala stickers on their car and a dozen donations to democrats of course.

But you goons keep falling for the same playbook every single time lol. Might as well talk to my wall and I might get a more useful response.
 
Croo67 said:
So all these assassins just so happened to be right wing, despite wanting to kill a right wing president and looking exactly how liberals look?

Crazy.
And there's people out there who actually fall for that shit lmao.
 
Barteh said:
And there's people out there who actually fall for that shit lmao.
Its also funny how people still fall for that dork in PA being right wing cause he’s registered Democrat. It still has to be explained to these people how closed primary states work.
 
UberHere said:
Its also funny how people still fall for that dork in PA being right wing cause he’s registered Democrat. It still has to be explained to these people how closed primary states work.
Funny and sad at the same time. Libs on this forum probably secretly crying because they fucked it up again.
 
Barteh said:
One of those right wingers with Kamala stickers on their car and a dozen donations to democrats of course.

But you goons keep falling for the same playbook every single time lol. Might as well talk to my wall and I might get a more useful response.
Croo67 said:
So all these assassins just so happened to be right wing, despite wanting to kill a right wing president and looking exactly how liberals look?

Crazy.
UberHere said:
Its also funny how people still fall for that dork in PA being right wing cause he’s registered Democrat. It still has to be explained to these people how closed primary states work.
Yall just make up whatever that you want to believe.

The guy literally ran as a republican for his political campaign.... Here is his linkedin for fucks sake, it sounds identical to the dogma that many of yall screech here about the "woke" news, COVID restrictions, and firearms....

For 20 years +, I have been working in the media as an investigative journalist, documentary filmmaker, and a content producer. Through this experience, I have learned a lot about politics, and how the world of politics is run, often to the detriment of We The People. I have seen our rights be taken, while the power of big government grows. I have seen small businesses and the middle class be squashed. I have seen unlawful mandates and politicians acting like dictators. I have also seen how the power of the money flows through politics and a political class that no longer works for We The People. The vision of the founders was for our politicians to be public servants, and not an elite class that feeds on the middle class and those more vulnerable. These experiences have lead me to run for political office, to help:

1 - Restore our constitutional rights, including 2A,
2 - Revitalize small business, which was so grossly harmed by the covid mandates
3 - Reform family law, a sector of our judicial branch that is in gross violation of the 14th Amendment,
4 - Give power back to parents, who have had their voices ignored by authoritarian school boards and
5 - Stop Voter fraud, including introducing Voter ID, and cleaning up our voter rolls.

Partner Partner
The America Happens Network · Full-timeThe America Happens Network · Full-timeDec 2022 - Present · 1 yr 11 mosDec 2022 to Present · 1 yr 11 mos Las Vegas, Nevada, United States · Hybrid Las Vegas, Nevada, United States · Hybrid
  • Rage Against the Mainstream Media


 
Barteh said:
One of those right wingers with Kamala stickers on their car and a dozen donations to democrats of course.

But you goons keep falling for the same playbook every single time lol. Might as well talk to my wall and I might get a more useful response.
You have literally turned into the meme where every single time the right does something to the right you blame the left for it.
 
Can any of you MAGA sherdoggers on the inside please fill me in why SOME of yall want him harmed so bad?
i get some of you guys are crazy but i mean come on.
hes old enough as it is. Also I very woke and thus i know some want to use his murder as an excuse
to cause a civil war and kill democrats and minorities but is there any other reason his people
are trying to off him..? did he break some MAGA republican illuminati oath or something....


i feel like the crazies have a mission which is they want us to get desensitized to this
therefor when they switch gears and start targeting who they really want, which are left leaning / left leaning POC politicians
that it will be easier to accomplish since we are accustomed to it...i know im grasping for straws but it seems odd..
 
