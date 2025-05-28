All UFC content removed from ESPN+

Tweak896
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Apr 1, 2008
- Messages
- 19,806
- Reaction score
- 19,141
All the UFC content has been removed from ESPN+. Do you think that means a deal has been signed?
I'm cautiously optimistic, either we are going to get another 5+ years of the shit we've seen from ESPN or maybe Netflix or whoever won the rights cracks the whip on quality of cards like Saudi Arabia did for that one card. Seems as though the ESPN era is over for now...
I'm cautiously optimistic, either we are going to get another 5+ years of the shit we've seen from ESPN or maybe Netflix or whoever won the rights cracks the whip on quality of cards like Saudi Arabia did for that one card. Seems as though the ESPN era is over for now...