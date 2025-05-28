All UFC content removed from ESPN+

Tweak896

Tweak896

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
Apr 1, 2008
Messages
19,806
Reaction score
19,141
All the UFC content has been removed from ESPN+. Do you think that means a deal has been signed?



I'm cautiously optimistic, either we are going to get another 5+ years of the shit we've seen from ESPN or maybe Netflix or whoever won the rights cracks the whip on quality of cards like Saudi Arabia did for that one card. Seems as though the ESPN era is over for now...
 
I actually wish for no deal having being made and that the streaming services are low-balling them or trying to get smaller packages. Not because I root against them, but to bring some pressure so they can put a real effort to promote good cards instead of the long lone of apex cards they're doing
 
Black0ut said:
Didn’t Netflix say they actually WERENT interested in the UFC?

Maybe I’m wrong?
Click to expand...

tenor.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,591
Messages
57,347,529
Members
175,664
Latest member
CJMMA11

Share this page

Back
Top