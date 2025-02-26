  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Media All Toe Breaks in UFC History?

You likely recall that Jon Jones broke his toe vs Chael Sonnen back when the former was a championship-caliber fighter:

jone-jones-toe.gif


Also recall Uriah Hall's break from his fight against Thiago Santos:


hi-res-a91e2c4850f34ce3a055cade7898d758_crop_north.jpg


Randy Brown broke his right big toe against Jared Gooden.

QNyd6C9.png


More recently, Manel Kape broke his toe in the Octagon against the likely best flyweight in the world, Muhammad Mokaev:







Sherscholars: have any other fighters broken their toes in the Octagon?
 
