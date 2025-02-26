ReasonableMan
You likely recall that Jon Jones broke his toe vs Chael Sonnen back when the former was a championship-caliber fighter:
Also recall Uriah Hall's break from his fight against Thiago Santos:
Randy Brown broke his right big toe against Jared Gooden.
More recently, Manel Kape broke his toe in the Octagon against the likely best flyweight in the world, Muhammad Mokaev:
Sherscholars: have any other fighters broken their toes in the Octagon?
