All-time LW GOAT

I don't know if anyone cares about the old greats, but I wanted to post this as I don't think there are many old enough to have watched Roberto Duran when he was at his best (as the LW champ for several years from 72' to 79'). I totally think he beats prime Mayweather (see first Sugar Ray fight; he was a master tactician against fast and skilled fighters) Not to minimize the greatness of his footwork, head movement, and speed, but watch this power.

Watch the first part of the video (it's short) where Mike Tyson briefly talks about him and they show some KOs. Watch how fucking hard he hits these guys, and as a LW.

 
I don't know if anyone cares about the old greats
It depends. If you’re talking about Sam Langford, not everyone cares about Sam Langford. If you’re talking about Duran, pretty much everyone on this forum has watched all of Duran’s major fights.
I totally think he beats prime Mayweather (see first Sugar Ray fight
Mayweather is smart enough not to fight Duran the way Leonard did in their first fight; he’d fight Duran the way Leonard did in their rematch. A long, althletic boxer with all the skills and all the brains like Floyd is Duran’s kryptonite.
 
