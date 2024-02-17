All-time LW GOAT

Levi_
I don't know if anyone cares about the old greats, but I wanted to post this as I don't think there are many old enough to have watched Roberto Duran when he was at his best (as the LW champ for several years from 72' to 79'). I totally think he beats prime Mayweather (see first Sugar Ray fight; he was a master tactician against fast and skilled fighters) Not to minimize the greatness of his footwork, head movement, and speed, but watch this power.
Watch the first part of the video (it's short) where Mike Tyson briefly talks about him and they show some KOs. Watch how fucking hard he hits these guys, and as a LW.
