All this Belal hate is sickening and needs to 🛑 …he will be back!

You guys need to listen to Joe Rogan’s drug fueled tirades and realize watching a man who has a 95% boring decision rate is highly skilled and if you fans were educated, you would be entertained.
Belal will be back to remind you clowns of who he is.
I can see him co-maining an Apex card as soon as he heals up from his broken face.
Keep on hatin’
