All this Belal hate is sickening and needs to 🛑 …he will be back!

DiazSlap

DiazSlap

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Apr 14, 2024
Messages
1,659
Reaction score
2,955
You guys need to listen to Joe Rogan’s drug fueled tirades and realize watching a man who has a 95% boring decision rate is highly skilled and if you fans were educated, you would be entertained.

Belal will be back to remind you clowns of who he is.

I can see him co-maining an Apex card as soon as he heals up from his broken face.

Keep on hatin’
 
Trolls used to put some effort
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

B
Why is everyone acting as if Shavkat Rakhmonov retired in the WW division and want to Jump over him (Garry, Buckley, Belal, Usman, Brady, Mackhachev)
2
Replies
36
Views
586
Luffy
Luffy
DiazSlap
Too much Leon hate…all he needs is GSP’s psychiatrist and something to keep him awake during fights.
2 3
Replies
42
Views
945
HHJ
HHJ

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,765
Messages
57,302,904
Members
175,630
Latest member
PussyDestroyer1405

Share this page

Back
Top