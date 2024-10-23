All this Alex talk

GluttonforPunishment
The dog toucher Adesanya put him to sleep. Let's not act like he can fuck with Jones or Asspinal.
The dog toucher Adesanya put him to sleep.
If you thought those punches looked fake, then I am Mickey Mouse.Izzy lands a defensive blind haymaker with his eyes closed which just happens to KOs Alex, while he's getting tuned up real good on the fence while losing the fight in a similar manner to the first one...
Looked a bit scripted, with the UFC now merging with WWE, it's possible...
