All Things Smoking (Food)

Thread to discuss recipes, methods, tips, pics, etc.
Brisket, do you wrap on the stall? Do you use tallow, beer, butter? Mustard binder? What's your rub of choice? Offset, direct or pellet? Trim or leave alone?
I'll start.
I have gotten lazy in my advanced years and use a Traegor offset pellet. Trim, mustard binder, any dry run that looks good (not picky but love peppery flavor). Smoke at 225-250 until I hit the stall, a top coat of tallow and wrap with butcher paper. At 190-195 I take off and place in a cooler for about 5 hours (never under 2). Slice and enjoy.
Give me some of your recipes or post some pics
