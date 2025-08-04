  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

All Things Smoking (Food)

Thread to discuss recipes, methods, tips, pics, etc.

Brisket, do you wrap on the stall? Do you use tallow, beer, butter? Mustard binder? What's your rub of choice? Offset, direct or pellet? Trim or leave alone?

I'll start.

I have gotten lazy in my advanced years and use a Traegor offset pellet. Trim, mustard binder, any dry run that looks good (not picky but love peppery flavor). Smoke at 225-250 until I hit the stall, a top coat of tallow and wrap with butcher paper. At 190-195 I take off and place in a cooler for about 5 hours (never under 2). Slice and enjoy.

Give me some of your recipes or post some pics
 
Stick burner for about 6 years then moved to pellet smoke...I earned my pitt cred now I relax and enjoy from inside :)

I fucking hate doing brisket. Lots of effort to make a shiity cut of meat edible...very easy to fuck up, and it costs too damn much for the privilege of eating my time. I do one decent when certain family members request but avoid like the plague. Would rather reverse sear a tri tip in 3-4 hours after a 24 hour salt brine. Better cut, better value, better use of my time.

Pork butts, hams, roasts and ribs I prefer. Pulled chicken is a good one to.

I also smoke cheese and nuts.

Made a smoked simple syrup (for drinks) as well.
 
Stick burner for about 6 years then moved to pellet smoke...I earned my pitt cred now I relax and enjoy from inside :)

I fucking hate doing brisket. Lots of effort to make a shiity cut of meat edible...very easy to fuck up, and it costs too damn much for the privilege of eating my time. I do one decent when certain family members request but avoid like the plague. Would rather reverse sear a tri tip in 3-4 hours after a 24 hour salt brine. Better cut, better value, better use of my time.

Pork butts, hams, roasts and ribs I prefer. Pulled chicken is a good one to.

I also smoke cheese and nuts.

Made a smoked simple syrup (for drinks) as well.
Brisket I did the first time for the challenge. Messed up a couple but the method I use now is pretty fool proof. I usually buy brisket when it is marked down to super cheap too. Have you tried a smoked chuck roast? Pretty cheap alternative.

I smoked a cream cheese dip once with jalapeno jelly but never cheese before. What do you use, cheddar, provolone? Also do smoked mac and cheese on occasion.

I had a pic of a massive meatloaf I did that was surprisingly amazing.

I need that Old Fashion simple syrup recipe too.
 
Thread to discuss recipes, methods, tips, pics, etc.

Brisket, do you wrap on the stall? Do you use tallow, beer, butter? Mustard binder? What's your rub of choice? Offset, direct or pellet? Trim or leave alone?

I'll start.

I have gotten lazy in my advanced years and use a Traegor offset pellet. Trim, mustard binder, any dry run that looks good (not picky but love peppery flavor). Smoke at 225-250 until I hit the stall, a top coat of tallow and wrap with butcher paper. At 190-195 I take off and place in a cooler for about 5 hours (never under 2). Slice and enjoy.

Give me some of your recipes or post some pics
I do everything the same until you get to the tallow part. What is that for? And then also I don't leave it in a cooler for 5 hours. Is that how long it needs to rest too absorb juices?
 
I smoked a cream cheese dip once with jalapeno jelly but never cheese before. What do you use, cheddar, provolone?
Yes, and Swiss, Colby, jack, gouda and motz..cold smoke, a tube will work on a normal BBQ bur you gotta keep the heat down. I prefer to do it in the winter but in the summer it's an early morning with a tray of ice to lower the ambient temp.

I need that Old Fashion simple syrup recipe too.
Gotta look again, basically turbano sugar mixed with water until dissolved, then smoke for at least 4 hours to reduce the water just like on a stove top.
 
Love smoking meat (no ghey), a few pics of recent cooks. @Prime LeVan for brisket if it's a cheap one I'll usually boat with beef stock in a foiled tray. I use Memphis Rub for most things, very versatile, though if I've spent a bit on a Wagyu brisket or something I'll just do SPG.

thumbnail-image0.jpg

thumbnail-image1.jpg

thumbnail-image2.jpg

thumbnail-image3.jpg

thumbnail-image4.jpg
 
