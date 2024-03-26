All things being equal, the UFC mostly delivers the fights we want to see. Compared to boxing, it's lightyears better.

I would agree with you if the UFC still cared about rankings. Or belts.



UFC is boxing now, you know... that sport that Dana always railed on against. Those days are long gone. It's been the same merry-go-round of challengers at WW and MW (examples) for the past what? 3, 4, 5 years now? It is 100% sales driven and merit or accomplishments fall by the wayside. How many examples do you need of the UFC ignoring rightful challengers in the past decade?



Champ is hurt? Create an interim belt. Champ won't defend? It's okay. I mean, it's okay if it's Conor, or Jones. Anyone else is getting stripped. The UFC does nothing to eliminate double standards or queue jumpers.



Champs seem to fight once a year now, and only seem interested in two-belt shit. Calling out people they will or could NEVER fight. Who was that fighter who called out that Trans swimmer post fight? If you think that is because he doesn't like cheaters, okay, but that seemed like someone frustrated with the state of things. Contenders have a hard enough time trying to rise in the ranks, but if the ranks don't actually mean anything than what's the fucking point? Poatan is a fucking blessing at this point.



Sorry, the UFC is getting fucking ridiculous. Topuria, never defended, says no FW are worthy and wants Islam or Conor. Makhachev is more interested in Edwards than defending against an actual LW. Belal can't get a title fight to save his life. DDP only wants to fight Adesanya in SA, on his own terms.



The fans don't want Jones vs. Miocic. Dana does, Jones does, Miocic apparently does, but do the fans? No. Most want him to fight Aspinall. The fans want Conor to fight, Conor says he wants to fight, Dana says Conor will fight when he's ready, and Conor says the UFC is stalling him, so really... who's cockblocking who? If it comes down to a "Who's lying?" between Dana and Conor, sorry, I'm probably going to side with history and go with the kid who only lies half the time.,



The UFC doesn't give a shit about the fans, or the integrity of the sport anymore. They want the fans' money. Just as how the UFC has always done. When you are no longer of any value to them, buh bye.