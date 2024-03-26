All things being equal, the UFC mostly delivers the fights we want to see. Compared to boxing, it's lightyears better.

B

BullyKutta

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 3, 2015
Messages
439
Reaction score
275
Every year, I hope that the boxing scene will pull itself together and start 'moving' the same way that the UFC does, but it never happens. There's just too much ingrained dysfunction in boxing thanks to the alphabet mafias.

I'm no fan of Dana's business practices, and I think we're going to read an enormous amount of heartbreaking stories about former fighters in the next 5-10 years. Someone's going to do a proper documentary about the UFC's penchant for chewing these guys up and spitting them out with no money to show for it.

But that said, I still have to concede that we're well fed compared to other combat sports. The amount of can-crushing that happens in boxing thanks to idiotic systems like 'mandatory challengers' is just breath-taking. Let's take Sean O'Malley as an example. If he were a boxer, even coming off his latest win, he'd end up spending the next 3 fights (and possibly 2 years) fighting nobodies and padding his record. His momentum would grind to a halt, and we'd have to wait a painful amount of time to see him in the ring again against a legitimate opponent with any sort of dimension.

As an example, 3 years ago, Canelo Alvarez headlined a $49.99 PPV against a mandatory challenger named Avni Yildirim (Don't worry if you've never heard of the guy).

Yildirim was a -5000 underdog. Yes, -5000! And the bloody card STILL had a 50 dollar pricetag.

1711413737447.png

By and large, this rarely happens in the UFC, and to whatever degree we can be thankful, we probably should be. If MMA ends up going the same route as boxing, we might end up looking at the current era as a golden age.
 
Gladiator24 said:
Boxing is making a comeback now because of his excellency
Click to expand...

If Saudi Arabia can give the sport the injection it needs, I'm ALL for it.

Growing up in the 90s, boxing PPVs were events unlike anything else in the world. I would love to get back to that level of spectacle and gravity.
 
I will agree with that. The UFC does put on the fights we want to see.
 
The UFC can make the fights fans want to see because their champions aren't legally mandated to fight whoever's next in line or be stripped by X date like they are in boxing.

Here though TS is calling that record padding even though the real record padding is just throwing together whatever fight you want to make like the UFC can.
 
BullyKutta said:
If Saudi Arabia can give the sport the injection it needs, I'm ALL for it.

Growing up in the 90s, boxing PPVs were events unlike anything else in the world. I would love to get back to that level of spectacle and gravity.
Click to expand...

Saudi cards are definitely not spectacles, the atmosphere is equivalent of being in a library but they put on good cards
 
For sure. I slightly prefer boxing as a sport, but UFC destroys the boxing orgs as an entertainment product.
 
“Fights we want to see”

Max vs Gaethje
Pants vs Erceg
O’Malley vs Chito
Belal vs no one
 
No no. Fighter pay burrrrr Pink goof Bad duuuurrrrr Baxing is Butter

adhere to the dogma or be purged, shersinner
 
BullyKutta said:
If Saudi Arabia can give the sport the injection it needs, I'm ALL for it.

Growing up in the 90s, boxing PPVs were events unlike anything else in the world. I would love to get back to that level of spectacle and gravity.
Click to expand...
He needs to do it for kickboxing. Never understood why the sport never took off; most so-called MMA fans on here really just want a kickboxing match inside a cage.
 
I would agree with you if the UFC still cared about rankings. Or belts.

UFC is boxing now, you know... that sport that Dana always railed on against. Those days are long gone. It's been the same merry-go-round of challengers at WW and MW (examples) for the past what? 3, 4, 5 years now? It is 100% sales driven and merit or accomplishments fall by the wayside. How many examples do you need of the UFC ignoring rightful challengers in the past decade?

Champ is hurt? Create an interim belt. Champ won't defend? It's okay. I mean, it's okay if it's Conor, or Jones. Anyone else is getting stripped. The UFC does nothing to eliminate double standards or queue jumpers.

Champs seem to fight once a year now, and only seem interested in two-belt shit. Calling out people they will or could NEVER fight. Who was that fighter who called out that Trans swimmer post fight? If you think that is because he doesn't like cheaters, okay, but that seemed like someone frustrated with the state of things. Contenders have a hard enough time trying to rise in the ranks, but if the ranks don't actually mean anything than what's the fucking point? Poatan is a fucking blessing at this point.

Sorry, the UFC is getting fucking ridiculous. Topuria, never defended, says no FW are worthy and wants Islam or Conor. Makhachev is more interested in Edwards than defending against an actual LW. Belal can't get a title fight to save his life. DDP only wants to fight Adesanya in SA, on his own terms.

The fans don't want Jones vs. Miocic. Dana does, Jones does, Miocic apparently does, but do the fans? No. Most want him to fight Aspinall. The fans want Conor to fight, Conor says he wants to fight, Dana says Conor will fight when he's ready, and Conor says the UFC is stalling him, so really... who's cockblocking who? If it comes down to a "Who's lying?" between Dana and Conor, sorry, I'm probably going to side with history and go with the kid who only lies half the time.,

The UFC doesn't give a shit about the fans, or the integrity of the sport anymore. They want the fans' money. Just as how the UFC has always done. When you are no longer of any value to them, buh bye.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,696
Messages
55,300,680
Members
174,720
Latest member
Tren.alvarez

Share this page

Back
Top