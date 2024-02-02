All these years later and people still refuse to admit that Chris Weidman was better than Anderson Silva

S

Seahawks Fan

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Aug 28, 2023
Messages
394
Reaction score
945
The stone cold facts are that Chris Weidman beat Anderson Silva twice in brutal fashion and effectively ended him as a top fighter. If these were any other two fighters people would have no problem admitting that tif fighter A destroys fighter B twice then fighter A is undoubtedly the better fighter.

But I still see people all these years later casting doubt on what should be obvious and undebatable.

So let's put this nonsense to bed once and for all by making a definitive statement: Anderson Silva is the greater (in terms of all time rankings) fighter but Chris Weidman is the better fighter (in terms of H2H combat).




 
Chris Weidman - Three successful title defenses
Anderson Silva - Ten successful title defenses

Anderson is widely regarded as one of the top 4 or 5 GOATs by the majority of people. Chris Weidman is a great fighter, and beating Silva is a huge win, but he is nowhere near as accomplished or as great

edit: nvm, you already clarified in the OP Silva is greater in all time rankings.

I still think Silva is better H2H. In the first fight he was clowning around, and the 2nd fight he broke his leg
 
You're right age, number of fights and wars does not matter!

That's why chuck Lidell, Shogun, randy, Wanderlei, saku, Aldo, Fedor, Connor, BJ, Diaz Hendricks, Lawler, Condit, Edgar, Bendo, Pettis, Crocop, Werdum, Miocic, DC, Rashad, Rampage and so many more always sucked. There are actually no good fighters.

I mean look at Chris now. He can't win to save his life. He never would've beat Hall or Tavares at any point in his career
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
Not this again. Anderson and Chuck, who both lost their belts at age 38, were never any good and age isn't an excuse! However, at least half the people who say this give Fedor, Big Nog and Cro-Cop the "past prime" excuse for all losses starting in their early 30s.
 
Context. Apply it. And I'm an idiot for replying to this bait OP. I'll see myself out.
 
Just because he beat Anderson Silva does not mean he was better than him...and Silva was like 38 years old. How is Weidman looking at the same age?
 
mOirOyT.gif
 
he probably would have beat weidman if he took the fight seriously. he treated it like it was some local ymca gym fight the way he behaved
 
kingmob6 said:
he probably would have beat weidman if he took the fight seriously. he treated it like it was some local ymca gym fight the way he behaved
Click to expand...
See this is opposite end of the spectrum. He took the rematch extremely seriously and was dropped within 90 seconds
 
We knew Anderson's skillset and surprise surprise Weidman had the exact attributes you'd want to beat Anderson.
 
Well in terms of accomplishments, Silva is waaay ahead.
For who's the better fighter, overall it's hard to stay. Both have pretty different styles IMO.

Like that one dude said above, this is all comes down to a styles make fights type scenario.
 
Seahawks Fan said:
The stone cold facts are that Chris Weidman beat Anderson Silva twice in brutal fashion and effectively ended him as a top fighter. If these were any other two fighters people would have no problem admitting that tif fighter A destroys fighter B twice then fighter A is undoubtedly the better fighter.

But I still see people all these years later casting doubt on what should be obvious and undebatable.

So let's put this nonsense to bed once and for all by making a definitive statement: Anderson Silva is the greater (in terms of all time rankings) fighter but Chris Weidman is the better fighter (in terms of H2H combat).




Click to expand...

Two fluke wins.
Yea, better.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,543
Messages
55,008,398
Members
174,548
Latest member
kyrieannas_mawm

Share this page

Back
Top