All these years later and people still refuse to admit that Chris Weidman was better than Anderson Silva

Seahawks Fan
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Aug 28, 2023
- Messages
- 394
- Reaction score
- 945
The stone cold facts are that Chris Weidman beat Anderson Silva twice in brutal fashion and effectively ended him as a top fighter. If these were any other two fighters people would have no problem admitting that tif fighter A destroys fighter B twice then fighter A is undoubtedly the better fighter.
But I still see people all these years later casting doubt on what should be obvious and undebatable.
So let's put this nonsense to bed once and for all by making a definitive statement: Anderson Silva is the greater (in terms of all time rankings) fighter but Chris Weidman is the better fighter (in terms of H2H combat).
But I still see people all these years later casting doubt on what should be obvious and undebatable.
So let's put this nonsense to bed once and for all by making a definitive statement: Anderson Silva is the greater (in terms of all time rankings) fighter but Chris Weidman is the better fighter (in terms of H2H combat).