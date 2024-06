King Joffery said: I always thought the Clinton persecution for a bj was hella lame and actually made me support the democrats over the Republicans back then tbf even though I was too young to vote.



Back then they everything was opposite, it was the Republicans (evangelicals tbf) who were trying to censor everything. The evangelicals have nothing on today's woke left though Click to expand...

I disagree. All this "cancelled" talk is utter bullshit. People, on both sides, have always chosen to support people they like, and not support people they don't like. Hell, normal people do the same.If you know you local baker is (insert something you are against - a rapist, a racist, a trans person w/e), you would most likely choose another baker. It is normal not to support people you dont like or agree with.And the right in america is the kings of trying to "cancel" things if it comes to it. Look how they reacted to Budweiser sending a few custom cans to a trans person - it was hillarious to see their childish hissy fit.And "cancelling" books. And "cancelling" bank of America....I could keep going for full pages. They are hillarious.