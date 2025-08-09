  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

All the slam KO'S are actually just headbutt KO'S Right?

I know the back of the head hitting the canvas is no good but I think it's the headbutt that follows causes the lights to go out.
Any thoughts?
People go limp from punches behind the head, now imagine slammed (falling) on the back of your head not only with your weight behind it but your opponents weight behind the slam.
 
Gerald Green’s two kos and the Hughes Newton Ko weren’t headbutt iirc
 
They're a contributing factor in some cases, but the combination of framing of the forearm across the chin, the back of the head taking the contact. Sometimes just the force or landing on the head wrong is enough to sleep someone. Other's can take some crazy slams and recover such as Fedor against Randleman. You get slams like when Vinc Pinchel got slammed there was 0 headbutt involved. Tonight's one I believe had a headbutt similar to Rampages and like rampages, I think it helped contribute but it wasn't the decider, I do think under video review these finishes could be DQs or NCs depending if the headbutts are intentional or not however that would damage marketing ability.
 
Mostly yes ….. Rose landed on her head and a few that weren’t……sometimes the forearm is on the throat on the way down which leads to a possible ko
 
They come close to spiking and opponent on their head but that has to be a more pile driver like move for it to be illegal if I'm not mistaken.
 
