All the jones fanboys where are they now?

AdamWarlock
- Dec 5, 2021
jon scared to fight aspinall
also scared to fight poatan
there's no good opponent for jon to cherry pick other than retired stipe.
it's done boys. your goat is not so goat anymore.
lost to reyes, lost to santos, lost to gus the first time and he can beat poatan? my ass lol
all the fanboys saying jones would kill poatan, why is he not fighting then? 1 fight in last 5 years
