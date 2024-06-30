  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

All the jones fanboys where are they now?

AdamWarlock

AdamWarlock

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Dec 5, 2021
Messages
1,374
Reaction score
1,818
jon scared to fight aspinall

also scared to fight poatan

there's no good opponent for jon to cherry pick other than retired stipe.

it's done boys. your goat is not so goat anymore.

lost to reyes, lost to santos, lost to gus the first time and he can beat poatan? my ass lol

all the fanboys saying jones would kill poatan, why is he not fighting then? 1 fight in last 5 years
 
Last edited:
AldoStillGoat said:
Jones would KILL Poatan
Click to expand...

he'd die trying, poatan mess his face up worse than gus did

hi-res-7686998_crop_north.jpg
 
He's also scared to fight Buday. His silence speaks volumes.

And where is the call out for Roman? He's terrified of Dolidze and is clearly ducking him. He's too scared to even type his name in.
 
Jones would need a wrestling heavy strategy to win. I dont know that he has it in him anymore.
 
I dont understand why people write off Poatan against Jones. Poatan has superior striking and hits harder. Jones only advantage is wresting but the fight starts standing!
 
AdamWarlock said:
imagine what poatan can do to him if this is what gus did

jonesgus_original_crop_north.jpg
Click to expand...

And a fight that he won! You are rocking it. Of course, it is hard to trash talk Jones with anything other than tear-filled hate nonsense, since his only "loss" was from beating someone up too hard.
 
sanguinius said:
And a fight that he won! You are rocking it. Of course, it is hard to trash talk Jones with anything other than tear-filled hate nonsense, since his only "loss" was from beating someone up too hard.
Click to expand...

he won? you mean the judges and ufc gave him the win? of course! that means all when dana wants to suck him off
 
