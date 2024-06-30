All the jones fanboys where are they now?

jon scared to fight aspinall



also scared to fight poatan



there's no good opponent for jon to cherry pick other than retired stipe.



it's done boys. your goat is not so goat anymore.



lost to reyes, lost to santos, lost to gus the first time and he can beat poatan? my ass lol



all the fanboys saying jones would kill poatan, why is he not fighting then? 1 fight in last 5 years