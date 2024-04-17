All the guys with the Joe Rogan’s “compromised” legs won last Saturday…can someone please get him to SU??

RichardHarrow said: I don’t understand the frustration with this. Leg kicks like any other hit landed are an imperative part of the sport. We’ve seen it countless times.



If Max began to deteriorate as a result it would have been an oversight on Rogans behalf .



He's a commentator , he's supposed to narrate the fight as it unfolds.

The problem is that he's getting worse with time and injects false narratives into a lot of the fights.Like at one point he said Gaethje was wobbled again when Max had barely touched him.Or you'll watch a replay and he will be like "he hits him right here!......Oh no, right here" and what he says doesn't necessarily reflect what's on the screen.The guy has completely lost it and should just stick to his podcast.