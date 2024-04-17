All the guys with the Joe Rogan’s “compromised” legs won last Saturday…can someone please get him to SU??

Please.
Toe Hogan is so painfully awful to listento and he says the leg kick stuff with such all knowing arrogance that i want to low kick the TV.
Please, Dana, Lorenzo, ESPN and ESPN +, DC, Dom, Jeff Blatnick…somebody get this little man to stop torturing the fans with “that leg is already compromised badly”….5 rounds later, it’s still fine.
