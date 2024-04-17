All the guys with the Joe Rogan’s “compromised” legs won last Saturday…can someone please get him to SU??

Please.

Toe Hogan is so painfully awful to listento and he says the leg kick stuff with such all knowing arrogance that i want to low kick the TV.

Please, Dana, Lorenzo, ESPN and ESPN +, DC, Dom, Jeff Blatnick…somebody get this little man to stop torturing the fans with “that leg is already compromised badly”….5 rounds later, it’s still fine.
 
tumblr_o0x4anfUf11ry1rm7o4_r1_500.gif
 
Leg locks and leg kicks are 2 things that Rogan overly fixates on in my opinion. I'm not saying they don't deserve attention, but the whole "oh man he's in trouble" bollcks is getting old.
 
Rogan is entertaining. He's weird looking, he's a third rate comedian, he's tremendously energetic, he's been around for eternity. I find most of his commentary during the fights to be comedic. Love having him there.

Personally, I don't need an insightful genius to inform me of what's happening at every moment with absolute accuracy. Suggestion, TS: perhaps you have a friend with whom you can watch the fights to help you understand what's happening, since Rogan has failed you so many times.
 
I don’t understand the frustration with this. Leg kicks like any other hit landed are an imperative part of the sport. We’ve seen it countless times.

If Max began to deteriorate as a result it would have been an oversight on Rogans behalf .

He’s a commentator , he’s supposed to narrate the fight as it unfolds.
 
MMA fans have graduated from bitching about grappling to bitching about low kicks.
 
DiazSlap said:
Please.

Toe Hogan is so painfully awful to listento and he says the leg kick stuff with such all knowing arrogance that i want to low kick the TV.

Please, Dana, Lorenzo, ESPN and ESPN +, DC, Dom, Jeff Blatnick…somebody get this little man to stop torturing the fans with “that leg is already compromised badly”….5 rounds later, it’s still fine.
Who was he saying that about?
 
RichardHarrow said:
I don’t understand the frustration with this. Leg kicks like any other hit landed are an imperative part of the sport. We’ve seen it countless times.

If Max began to deteriorate as a result it would have been an oversight on Rogans behalf .

He’s a commentator , he’s supposed to narrate the fight as it unfolds.
The problem is that he's getting worse with time and injects false narratives into a lot of the fights.

Like at one point he said Gaethje was wobbled again when Max had barely touched him.

Or you'll watch a replay and he will be like "he hits him right here!......Oh no, right here" and what he says doesn't necessarily reflect what's on the screen.

The guy has completely lost it and should just stick to his podcast.
 
DiazSlap said:
Please.

Toe Hogan is so painfully awful to listento and he says the leg kick stuff with such all knowing arrogance that i want to low kick the TV.

Please, Dana, Lorenzo, ESPN and ESPN +, DC, Dom, Jeff Blatnick…somebody get this little man to stop torturing the fans with “that leg is already compromised badly”….5 rounds later, it’s still fine.
RichardHarrow said:
I don’t understand the frustration with this. Leg kicks like any other hit landed are an imperative part of the sport. We’ve seen it countless times.

If Max began to deteriorate as a result it would have been an oversight on Rogans behalf .
But that's not what happened. What happened was Joe saying things like "That leg is DESTROYYYED...but Max is doing a great job hiding it!" In other words, the supposed damage to Max is Joe's subjective opinion, since there's no actual evidence supporting what he's saying.

RichardHarrow said:
He’s a commentator , he’s supposed to narrate the fight as it unfolds.
He's a COLOR commentator, though. The role of narration should be left to the play-by-by guy. And narrating the fight as it unfolds shouldn't involve speculation of damage that's not actually having any impact on the fight.
 
Are we now implying justin leg kicks do nothing?

Or simply that Rogan was shocked a fighter can handle/ignore brutal leg kicks?

Either way...
this is dumb.
 
Joe is sitting cage side. He can hear the kicks land and see the redness/swelling up close and personal. Justin landed some decent kicks on Max. Despite Max's leg looking like a Sherdoggers meat after Sanko starts an OF, he was still able to move effectively. It is what it is, his leg still got cooked pretty hard.
 
