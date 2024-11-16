  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

All staged

Koro_11

Koro_11

Yellow Card
Yellow Card
Joined
Aug 17, 2006
Messages
21,604
Reaction score
22,690
It was obvious that everything we saw in the lead up to the fight, and the fight itself was agreed-upon.

It pains me to say it because Mike is a legend and Jake is clown, but he could have finished him at anytime.

This is the first time I actually tuned in to see a Jake Paul fight just because it was Mike, knowing what do inevitable outcome would be. You just can’t help yourself when it’s Tyson. That said the whole thing was just theater. Hopefully Mike at least made some good money and is living well now.
 
Mikes legs were injured.
 
I'm glad Mike didn't get hurt. What's the point at his age.
 
Fury and Silva took a fake knockdown at the exact same time in the same round.
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
I always thought Jake was an asshole but him not killing Mike in there makes me think he might not be that bad a guy after all.
Click to expand...
I think he knew if he went in there and killed Mike he would get shit on forever for doing that to an old man. This was the best way not to lose and still look like a nice guy and gain some sympathy. I don’t know if he’s a nice guy or just very calculating or both.
 
He looked way more fluid in the Roy Jones exhibition 4 years ago. Tonight he looked all of 58. It’s almost like you start aging in dog years after 50. Kudos to Jake for taking it easy on the legend who probably got him his biggest payday.
 
Respect for Tyson. He trained, went a long with all the media bullshit, and probably made $1M per punch landed. If I had to participate in such a circus for millions, I'd give it a go. I checked the fight in the seventh round, and Tyson had landed less than 20 for the whole fight (less than 20% thrown.) Turned it right back off. I caught some of the women's fight before it. That was MUCH more entertaining.
 
Athenry04 said:
Totally scripted.
Click to expand...
Not saying you are wrong but how does a person do that in boxing and how was Mike allowed to fight with such a bad leg injury ? Like do you really think they planned how they were going to put on a fake fight ? It's illegal to put on fake fights right, I am so confused about what I just watched and turned it off after the 2nd.
 
ILove4MinutesHyuna said:
I always thought Jake was an asshole but him not killing Mike in there makes me think he might not be that bad a guy after all.
Click to expand...
same. i actually gained respect for jake tonight for not killing an old man.
 
They were clinching early in the fight, looked like they were chatting back and forth. I tried to give the benefit of the doubt leading up to this card, especially with Tyson's regression this week back into the raw and mean human being he used to be, but it was pretty clear very early that this was a farce. I'm disgusted that I watched it
 
ions82 said:
Respect for Tyson. He trained, went a long with all the media bullshit, and probably made $1M per punch landed. If I had to participate in such a circus for millions, I'd give it a go. I checked the fight in the seventh round, and Tyson had landed less than 20 for the whole fight (less than 20% thrown.) Turned it right back off. I caught some of the women's fight before it. That was MUCH more entertaining.
Click to expand...
yea for sure, but i don't like how all his trainers were lying to him cause they all must've seen how slow his response time and how messed up his legs were. sadly no amount of training and turn back time.
 
Koro_11 said:
I think he knew if he went in there and killed Mike he would get shit on forever for doing that to an old man. This was the best way not to lose and still look like a nice guy and gain some sympathy. I don’t know if he’s a nice guy or just very calculating or both.
Click to expand...

which makes no sense. he's the one who wanted the fight. but then you go easy? i don't know. i don't buy it. i think he was afraid he was going to walk into a big punch himself. even as old and injured as Mike was he still snapped Jake's head back with that left hook.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

