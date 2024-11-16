All staged

It was obvious that everything we saw in the lead up to the fight, and the fight itself was agreed-upon.



It pains me to say it because Mike is a legend and Jake is clown, but he could have finished him at anytime.



This is the first time I actually tuned in to see a Jake Paul fight just because it was Mike, knowing what do inevitable outcome would be. You just can’t help yourself when it’s Tyson. That said the whole thing was just theater. Hopefully Mike at least made some good money and is living well now.