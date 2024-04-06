All praise Toasty

toasty

toasty

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Mar 3, 2004
Messages
974
Reaction score
1,304
So some mean ole white belt bully really hurt my feelings, I mean just crushed my spirit to the point that I no longer feel I can function in society. Certainly I can't go to work or out in public or bathe at this point.

So I decided the cure to my cancerous plummeting self esteem issues by starting this thread where you can all praise me.

Try to space it out so you don't crash the server in a mad rush to be on the first 50 pages. Try not to go over the 350,000 character limit per post.

I'll probably lock myself in my safe room and just wither there eating whatever dried carrots and drinking whatever yak milk I have stored until I am ready reopen this thread and read your restorative praise.

thank you kind Mayberrian Sherdoggers, you are my onliest hope.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Unheralded Truth
Media Dana White gives his praise to four different fighters on a podcast
Replies
12
Views
592
Istryker
Istryker
AZ103
A moral dillema
7 8 9
Replies
177
Views
3K
Bacco
Bacco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,399
Messages
55,352,643
Members
174,751
Latest member
YAMMAshow

Share this page

Back
Top